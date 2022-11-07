Names as Contradictions

by Allen Forrest / November 7th, 2022

In his famous book Nineteen Eighty-Four, George Orwell eloquently penned how elitists would render words to mean their opposite:

“War is peace,
freedom is slavery,
and ignorance is strength.”

Allen Forrest is a writer, painter, graphic artist and activist. He has created covers and illustrations for literary publications and books, is the winner of the Leslie Jacoby Honor for Art at San Jose State University's Reed Magazine for 2015, and his Bel Red landscape paintings are part of the Bellevue College Foundation's permanent art collection in Bellevue, WA. He lives in Vancouver, BC, Canada. Read other articles by Allen, or visit Allen's website.

