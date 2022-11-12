Interview with Peter Kuznick

An Objective Look at U.S. Foreign Policy

Peter Kuznick is currently Professor of History and Director of the Nuclear Studies Institute at American University. His acclaim and popularity are certainly deserved. In addition to his contributions in academic circles, he is in constant demand as a policy analyst and commentator across the globe. He is author of Beyond the Laboratory: Scientists As Political Activists in 1930s America, and many other important volumes. Peter is best known by the general public for his highly controversial, landmark documentary created with director Oliver Stone, The Untold History of the United States, which has been distributed and viewed worldwide, receiving enthusiastic reception and generating much needed debate.