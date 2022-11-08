Freezing to Fighting Climate Change
by Allen Forrest / November 8th, 2022
… the Emissions Gap Report 2022: The Closing Window – Climate crisis calls for rapid transformation of societies finds that the international community is falling far short of the Paris goals, with no credible pathway to 1.5°C in place. Only an urgent system-wide transformation can avoid climate disaster.
— “Emissions Gap Report 2022” UN Environment Programme
The UNEP sounds the alarm, but what is the morality of cutting back sharply on fossil fuels without sufficient climate-friendly alternative energy sources in place to keep people warm and working?
