Armistice Day

dedicated to all from north america: u.s, canada, newfoundland and labrador who were killed during, or due to, service in the great war

by Paul Cech / November 10th, 2022

the bells ring out again
this time
the eleventh hour
the eleventh day
the eleventh month
their tolling symbolizes
a temporary pause in large scale inhumane events
smaller scale atrocities may continue as needed

warmongers
the great war didn’t change ‘em
the holocaust didn’t change ‘em
world war II didn’t change ‘em
the wars in asia didn’t change ‘em
the wars in the middle east didn’t change ‘em
all the world’s wars be they great
be they small didn’t change ‘em

armistice day
is a time out day
the living joyfully shout
the dead have no say
the bell rings out
the day is done
but
it will not be long
until another war
be it great
be it small
has begun

Paul Cech has been writing poetry since 1970. Several of his poems have been published as Saturday Poems in the Pittsburgh- Post Gazette and the Thomas Merton Center of Pittsburgh has published several of his poems in NewPeople. Read other articles by Paul.

This article was posted on Thursday, November 10th, 2022 at 9:20pm and is filed under Armistice Day, World War One.