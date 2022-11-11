the bells ring out again
this time
the eleventh hour
the eleventh day
the eleventh month
their tolling symbolizes
a temporary pause in large scale inhumane events
smaller scale atrocities may continue as needed
warmongers
the great war didn’t change ‘em
the holocaust didn’t change ‘em
world war II didn’t change ‘em
the wars in asia didn’t change ‘em
the wars in the middle east didn’t change ‘em
all the world’s wars be they great
be they small didn’t change ‘em
armistice day
is a time out day
the living joyfully shout
the dead have no say
the bell rings out
the day is done
but
it will not be long
until another war
be it great
be it small
has begun