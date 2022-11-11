dedicated to all from north america: u.s, canada, newfoundland and labrador who were killed during, or due to, service in the great war

the bells ring out again

this time

the eleventh hour

the eleventh day

the eleventh month

their tolling symbolizes

a temporary pause in large scale inhumane events

smaller scale atrocities may continue as needed

warmongers

the great war didn’t change ‘em

the holocaust didn’t change ‘em

world war II didn’t change ‘em

the wars in asia didn’t change ‘em

the wars in the middle east didn’t change ‘em

all the world’s wars be they great

be they small didn’t change ‘em

armistice day

is a time out day

the living joyfully shout

the dead have no say

the bell rings out

the day is done

but

it will not be long

until another war

be it great

be it small

has begun