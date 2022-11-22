Ajamu Baraka Interview

An Objective Look at U.S. Foreign Policy

Ajamu Baraka grew up on the South Side of Chicago and served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. He has taught political science at various universities and has been a guest lecturer at academic institutions in the U.S. and abroad. As a human rights defender whose experience spans four decades of domestic and international education and activism, Ajamu is a veteran grassroots organizer whose roots are in the Black Liberation Movement and anti-apartheid and Central American solidarity struggles. In 2016, he was the Green Party nominee for Vice President of the United States. He currently serves as the national organizer and spokesperson for the Black Alliance for Peace.