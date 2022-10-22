The 20th Congress of the Communist Party of China is currently taking place and Dongsheng will be publishing a series of videos in order to better understand this political event. China is at the center of the world’s economy and geopolitics, however little is known about its internal politics.
So, what is China’s political system? Is it really a dictatorship like the Western media claims?
