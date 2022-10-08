TODAY: #FreeAssange Rallies in London, DC, and Across the Country!

Today, Saturday is the big day! Activists in London are planning to surround the Houses of Parliament and U.S. activists are planning solidarity actions in Washington, San Francisco, Denver, Tulsa, and Seattle!

We have updates!

Washington DC: Rally at the Justice Department

The rally starts at 12 noon at the Department of Justice (950 Pennsylvania Ave., NW), with speeches beginning at 12:30 pm. Consortium News will be livestreaming the event at this link. You can also follow us on Twitter for updates!

Check out our press release or our event page for more details.

Solidarity Actions in San Francisco, Denver, Tulsa, and Seattle!

Can’t make it to DC? Activists are planning to speak out in other cities, including San Francisco, Denver, Tulsa, and Seattle! Click the link for more information about each city’s event, or check out our October 8 page for updates.

Help Spread the Word!

If you can’t make it to an October 8 event, will you help us spread the word on social media? Let folks know about these important events by sharing on Facebook & Twitter.

In the News…

Stella Assange has had a big week, with major outlets inviting her on to discuss Julian’s plight. Here she is with the legendary Russell Brand on his “Stay Free” program.

Even mainstream media figures are taking notice. Stella was on Piers Morgan’s show, where she demolished pro-war extremist John Bolton. (Shout out to Defending Rights & Dissent for the clip.)

Stella’s in-depth interview with author Jordan Peterson is approaching a quarter of a million views in just a few days!

There’s more in the works, so stay tuned.