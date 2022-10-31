This Halloween, You Wanna See Something Really Scary?

“The only thing we have to fear…”

(said the dude who signed Executive Order 9066)

Halloween is an odd holiday. The ostensible concept — as it has evolved to become — is to shock, startle, frighten, petrify, horrify, and/or terrify… all while consuming enough high fructose corn syrup to keep the American Dental Association content for another century or two.

Every year, as October 31 nears, loyal consumers squander a small fortune to adorn their overpriced abodes with Made-in-China images of tombstones, skulls, ghouls, goblins, monsters, zombies, and even the occasional bloody severed limb or two. But let’s face it, none of these cardboard depictions remotely compare to the real-life horrors we passively accept as normal.

Who needs Dracula when we’ve got ruling-class vampires sucking us dry — trying to drain us of not only our blood but also our jobs, homes, health, future, and autonomy?

No zombie is more frightening than those stumbling around in masks and chanting “trust the science.”

Never mind Jason and his hockey mask when you’ve got Brandon playing left wing.

Michael Myers pales in comparison to Big Pharma, Big Tech, the corporate media, and Klaus Schwab.

Bats, pumpkins, and skeletons vs. pornographers, pimps, and pedophiles? No contest.

Frankenstein is kid stuff when real-life kids are being manipulated and mutilated in the name of “gender” politics.

Elm Street’s Freddie ain’t got nothing on predatory corporations transformed into “persons” — set free to pillage the ecosystem and co-opt our minds.

I’ll take Godzilla’s side over pesticide, genocide, and ecocide.

Alien and Predator are downright cuddly when stacked up against the FBI and CIA.

Pennywise, Hellraiser, and Hannibal Lecter aren’t even in the same league as Wall Street, Central Banks, and The Fed.



I could go on but will instead end with one more 24/7 real-life nightmare far more dreadful than anything the Halloween-Industrial Complex can conjure up:

When all those kids come knocking on your door, expecting brightly colored toxins called “candy,” you might wish to remind yourself that across the globe, an estimated 10,000 extra children are dying each month thanks to the ongoing fallout from unnecessary lockdowns and restrictions.

Cue the ominous music: 10,000 dead. Every single month. From preventable causes. Because most of the world (including perhaps you) bought into the Covid lies.

The next time you’re at a sporting event or a concert (for the jabbed-only, of course), take a good, slow look around you and get a feel for what 10,000 looks like.

It’s a whole lot more terrifying than the whir of a chainsaw echoing down a desolate Texas highway.

P.S. We’re all in this together — but not how the propagandists mean it.