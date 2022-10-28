Food and Toilets: The Collective West’s Weapons

One of several multiple million criminals, but he keeps on ticking like that Times watch:

My previous post, “Incredible, Unbearable, Incomprehensible Lightness of Wanting to Be Human . . . That Way!” was much more holistically positive, but we need to talk straight sometimes. Is this even on a scale of what is inhumane, or is this way beyond that, combined with a god complex, and, really, who would Allah-Moses-Jesus-Buddha starve?

Ah, “Food as a weapon: Bucharest, Rome and the politics of starvation,” that’s 1974, and old Kissinger was at it, as were those US eugenics lovers:

U.S. Secretary of State Henry Kissinger hoped to use the conference as a forum to link food shortages to overpopulation. Kissinger tried to put the blame for the food crisis on the oil producing nations and the “energy crisis” they brought about and made it clear that the U.S. no longer plans to provide most of the world’s food aid. The underdeveloped nations did not accept this. They still blame the crisis on the U.S., which they say controls more food than the fuel the oil producing nations control. The U.S. has historically used food as a tool of foreign policy, and with the increasing dependency of the U.S. on the raw supplies of the underdeveloped world, there is growing talk of using food to blackmail nations into adopting population control programs. One such proposal came in Rome by former U.S. government official Richard Gardner, who suggested a “global survival pact” under which rich nations would conserve food, energy, and raw materials in return for commitments by Third World nations to change their suicidal demographic, agricultural and environmental practices. Another proposal was made by Congressman Jerry Litton who said he would introduce legislation banning food aid to any country with above average population growth and which was not doing anything to reduce it. (source)

And, what was the Agent Orange’s gift that keeps on giving?

From 1962 to 1971, the U.S. Air Force sprayed nearly 19 million gallons of herbicides in Vietnam, of which at least 11 million gallons was Agent Orange, in a military project called Operation Ranch Hand. An additional quantity (1.6 million gallons has been documented) of herbicides was applied to base perimeters, roadways, and communication lines by helicopter and surface sprayings from riverboats, trucks, or backpacks. Herbicide operations in Vietnam had two primary military objectives: (1) defoliation of trees and plants to improve observation, and (2) destruction of enemy crops. (Veterans and Agent Orange: Health Effects of Herbicides Used in Vietnam)

Check out the Dissident Voice piece I did on that issue: “Eternal Impunity of Capitalism’s Crimes/ Agent Orange, a fifty-fifty mix of the n-butyl esters 2,4-dichlorophenoxyacetic acid (2,4-D) and 2,4,5-trichlorophenoxyacetic acid (2,4,5-T)”

Then, before Indochina, we have old ideas from the 20th century (1948) from the apartheid terrorist state, Israel:

The Israeli army used chemical and biological weapons during the 1948 war, including poisoning water wells in several Palestinian towns, original documents stored in the Israel State Archive, as well as other archives revealed. The documents showed that Israeli political and military leaders and some scholars were partners in the decision, and had even planned to poison the waters in Cairo and Beirut, but changed their mind at the last minute. (source)

[Nakba]

More, though, recently, with AI machine guns pointed on Palestinians:

Palestinians argue the remote-controlled gun has a more sinister intention than the army is letting on. “Israeli security companies use Palestinians as training objects,” Amro said. “The Israeli army practices their new technology [on Palestinians] to check if it’s working or not, then they sell it to other countries.” (Mint Press News)

Then those Skunk weapons, using stink chemicals:

Israeli security forces have been using the stink bomb — named Skunk – on Palestinian protesters since 2008 and sell the material to armies and law implementation organizations around the globe. Skunk is mixed with water and fired through water cannons for crowd control. While the bomb is harmless, it has a smell that can remain for days, even after rainfalls. A Reuters reporter described the smell as follows: “Imagine taking a lump of rotten carcass from the sewer, placing it in a blender and spraying the filthy liquid on your face. Your gag reflex goes off the charts and you can’t escape, because the nauseating stench persists for days.” (source)

One man’s stink is another country’s crapper issues, so shall we send in the clowns, and ask: What Toilet Would ZioLensky Beg For?

San Francisco’s local government expects to spend up to $1.7 million to build just one public toilet – hardly a drop in the bucket for a city that gets thousands of complaints annually of feces on its sidewalks – and the project will take an estimated three years to complete.

Imagine how the Zionists in Israel must feel about this fact: “After a three-and-a-half-year legal battle waged by the Gisha human rights organization, the Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories has finally released a 2008 document that detailed its “red lines” for “food consumption in the Gaza Strip.”

The document calculates the minimum number of calories necessary, in COGAT’s view, to keep Gaza residents from malnutrition at a time when Israel was tightening its restrictions on the movement of people and goods in and out of the Strip, including food products and raw materials. The document states that Health Ministry officials were involved in drafting it, and the calculations were based on “a model formulated by the Ministry of Health … according to average Israeli consumption,” though the figures were then “adjusted to culture and experience” in Gaza.” (source)

Oh, the horror, the heart of darkness, those ZioLensky followers and facilitators. How’s that food going to taste when another Chernobyl is unleashed by these crazy, insane, misanthrope Ukrainians? Sick.

The Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant, the largest facility of its kind in Europe, is located on the shore of the Dnepr just outside the city. Ukraine wants it bombed.

These monsters in the Collective West, man, will do anything, just anything: The Pentagon has modelled a situation in which the Kakhovka dam would be blown up and what consequences it would have for the region.

“Bankova took these calculations into account and agreed to missile attacks on it (the dam),” write Ukro experts who have access to the political backstage of the Ukrainian authorities. In 1985, specialists of the All-Union Design and Research Institute “Gidroproekt” analyzed the consequences of a hypothetical failure of the Kakhovka reservoir dam. Naturally, in Soviet times these data were kept behind seven seals. In 2004, the Kherson newspaper “Hryvna” published an article “We are not ready for local apocalypse”, which revealed details of the secret report of the Hydro project. If the dam explodes, millions of tons of water will hit Kherson with a speed of 24.4 kilometers hour and a wave height of 1 meter. In as little as 2.5 hours, a fairly sharp rise in level to 4.8 meters would follow. The flooding will last for three days and will completely destroy the regional center. [A Dam in Syria Was on a ‘No-Strike’ List. The U.S. Bombed It Anyway] Stop/blow up/shoot at the clean drinking water, as was always Israel’s plan: [Gaza: Israel bombs water and sewage systems]

How about a poetry interlude here, folks?

There Will Be Blood, Guts, Shit

there are birds

dropping from the sky

black birds and cranes

no more storks

the bees and moths died

years ago

+–+

but men with guns

short actors like Zelensky

barrel chested Azov Nazis

they will photo shop

birds in the air

holograms of themselves

fighting with hunting

rifles scary Russian soldiers

+–+

those Ukrainians kill brothers,

sisters, children who eat

the handouts of war

with Russian labels

this is the new abnormal

in the 21st Century

+–+

as if the Declaration of Human

rights were burned with books

now, murdering civilians

placing them in a C.I.S.

TV production, film at 10

ZioLensky, thespian general

+–+

begging for more murder

he will appear on the cover of Time

inside Vogue, will write his memoir

when he sends Ukrainians, Goyim

one and all, to the meat grinder

+–+

there are no shitters working

in Ukraine, and food is measly

since planting is circumvented

by the dark art of

propaganda, and war

+–+

no birds to peck out eyes

just the Ukrainian sky

that shitty flag, blue

on top of yellow

flying in my neighborhood

tattered, ridiculous

even the Jews in Oregon

root for the Nazis

+–+

no more sparrows

no more ducks

all avian species of note

grabbed up by dirty

Ukrainian soldiers

cooked over diesel fires

the sky sooty

like the minds of ZioLensky

and his Western handlers

#–#

Back to the shit: Weapons of diarrhea:

“This conflict will have more people dying from water treatment plants going down than from the war itself,” says Geoff Keele, a spokesman for UNICEF, in a telephone interview from Amman, Jordan. He was based in Baghdad until the start of the war. (source)

And, alas, Mission Accomplished in Iraq? The gift that keeps on giving,

In the event of war, the breakdown of power supplies to hospitals, together with the shortage of medical equipment, medicines and drugs resulting from sanctions, would make it impossible for Iraq to treat, let alone contain, cholera, typhoid, dysentery and other diseases associated with contaminated water and untreated sewage. According to one veteran UN aid official in Baghdad, 11 years of deprivation caused by the 1991 war and UN sanctions have seriously undermined the general health of people and their ability to ward off sickness. “People will be far more vulnerable to future attack than before; they are weaker, and they have little resistance,” he said. “It (war) is going to be horrendous for lots and lots of people.” (source)

The other gifts of USA?

More than a decade and a half after the 2003 U.S. invasion of Iraq, a new study found that babies are being born today with gruesome birth defects connected to the ongoing American military presence there. The report, issued by a team of independent medical researchers and published in the journal Environmental Pollution, examined congenital anomalies recorded in Iraqi babies born near Tallil Air Base, a base operated by the U.S.-led foreign military coalition. According to the study, babies showing severe birth defects — including neurological problems, congenital heart disease, and paralyzed or missing limbs — also had corresponding elevated levels of a radioactive compound known as thorium in their bodies.

This is just the tip of the deadly iceberg of America’s wars, and it’s going to get ugly in Ukraine with dams bursting in air and nuclear plants going boom boom boom.

In 1991, during the first Gulf War, the breaking began. U.S. planes and artillery delivered more than 300 tons of uranium tipped bombs and shells to targets in southern Iraq alone. Residue from these weapons turned into particles that people – including U.S. troops – inhaled. In 2003, more U.S. toxic material rained down on the Iraqi environment. In September 2002, I saw dying kids in the Baghdad Children’s Hospital. Iraqi doctors had already surmised that only the presence of depleted uranium could have caused such a profound spike in the cancer rates among children. In June 2005, Dr. Thomas Fasy of the Mt. Sinai School of Medicine concluded that data from Iraqi hospitals indicated that depleted uranium’s effect had shown up dramatically in a more than 400% rise in children’s cancer in just over a decade. Uranium ions bond with DNA and this, he said, has also caused a notable leap in children’s leukemia rates along with sharply elevated incidences of congenital birth defects. The United States literally released cancer-causing material into Iraqi air, soil and water. (Mission Accomplished: Iraq is Broken, Saul Landau)

What more can they say, Blinken, Nuland, Kagan, Biden, Bush, Obama, Lloyd Austin, Colin Powell, even Scott Ritter, that ex-Marine who just loves to talk about war, say about weapons and buildings and dams and toxins? Alas, Ritter loves to talk about what is, and what isn’t off limits in war time, and from Ritter’s interpretation, pretty much everything is ON-Limits for a war: hospitals, news outlets, dams, bridges, warehouses, electric transformers, anything, man, grocery stores and pharmacies.