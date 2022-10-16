Did Latin America Gradually Turn Left? Or Neoliberal?

To the superficial observer, it may be a blessing the despots and dictators, human rights abusers, like Argentina’s Mauricio Macri, Colombia’s Iván Duque; Ecuador’s Lenin Moreno; Chile’s Sebastián Piñera; to name just a few, are gone, have disappeared from the Latin American political arena, in what was made believe to be democratic elections.

Good, you may think. These countries have a better future ahead. So, who are the new “leaders” of just these four “demo-countries”?

Argentina: Alberto Fernández; label “center-left”;

Colombia: Gustavo Petro; label “left”;

Ecuador: Guillermo Lasso; officially described as “the country’s first center-right president in nearly two decades”. What a lie! Moreno was so right-wing; he could easily be dubbed a fascist.

Chile: Gabriel Boric; label “left”.

There are many more of these “new left” leaders throughout Latin America. Those who were not recently replaced by “democratic elections”, had to bend to methods of coercion and “obedience” to stay in place or alive. Nicaragua may be a case in point.

They all have in common being graduates or scholars of Klaus Schwab’s (WEF) Academy for Young Global Leaders (YGL). Schwab himself boasted earlier this year, how “we were able to infiltrate countries’ governments [with YGLs’] around the world.”

So, think again. Are these countries now better off with their new “left” or “socialist” governments? Hardly. But they carry the very confusing label of being “left”- meaning for the good of the people. That, in today’s world is a total lie, outright BS.

You must know – left and right have seized to exist already twenty to thirty years ago, when globalism entered center-stage. Now there are only Globalists and the others. The others are too many. They have to be massively reduced, by fake and coerced “vaxxes” which may cause immediate death, lingering diseases to death, destruction of natural immunity, infertility and many more deadly calamities; and endless wars, possibly nuclear wars and most certainly weather wars – all under the pretense that wars bring peace.

What is even more disturbing than this dystopia is that today still the majority of people buy all these propaganda slogans and lies. Even if they know, something is not quite right, they still go along. Their conscience doesn’t want to infringe on their comfort zone. They are suffering under cognitive dissonance.

They are the perfect citizens for the globalists. If they survive, they will become digitized slaves, owning nothing but being happy.

All the new progressive LAC leaders – and many others around the world (Schwab’s pride, the YGLs) have been put into their positions to defend the anti-human Globalist Agenda. Of course, they were all “democratically elected”.

Cyber-targeted, AI-steered, election propaganda and outright election fraud have become so sophisticated that most people can’t see it, or even if they would see it, they wouldn’t want to believe in so much evil. Good old cognitive dissonance is an integral part of the Globalists take-over formula.

Is President Biden, a “Democrat”, the US equivalent of “left-leaning” – good for the people?

Absolutely not. He, and his vassalic European counterparts, are abject globalists, destroying the US and Europe to the detriment of the people, following the Financial-IT complex’s mandate of artificial energy crises, food shortages, and, of course, “climate change and / or global warming” – which will lead to water shortages, to privatization of the remaining pristine water resources and eventually to water wars.

And remember – all will be the Russians fault, and by extension the Chinese. A fake emperor always needs a fake enemy to survive. But fakeness is shining through the ever thinner vail of an imploding pyramid of lies and deceptions.

Man-made climate change, also called “geoengineering” – or weather warfare, is part of the Reset/Agenda 2030 program, all supported by Biden, and, by scholarly obedience, also by the new LAC (Latin America and Caribbeans) leaders – and all those submissive puppets of the 193 UN members – plus the entire UN leadership. All are bought, coerced, or blackmailed.

It’s the end-phase. Only we, the awakened, can stop this treacherous approach to a new world governance.

First you should know that worldwide – including in Europe and even in the United States, no President or Prime Minister is being “elected” without the approval of “Washington”, which is the front and the face for the behind the scene reigning giant digital-financial interests that rule not only Washington, but the world.

Yes, all 193 UN member countries and the UN itself and all its specialized technical “sub-organization” are controlled and directed by this digital-financial complex.

To refresh our memories – they include on top of the financial empire pyramid, BlackRock, Vanguard and StateStreet. The first two are interlinked, able to act as one asset manager, if convenient. Further down, the road, follow minor giants, like JPMorgan Chase, Goldman Sachs, Citigroup, Morgan Stanley, UBS and more.

The first three control literally all western production, including food manufacturing processes, by direct or indirect majority stock owners. They are majority shareholders in everything. This just as a background to better understand their power and leverage over the world.

If by “miscalculation” the wrong PM or President is “elected” – he or she will be ousted. Of course, even that will be done, so that people think, the coup was carried out internally.

Take Pakistan, Prime Minister Imran Khan, was democratically elected in 2018 by a two thirds majority of Pakistanis. He was a leader of the people and for the people. He wanted his country to regain political sovereignty, be free to choose Pakistan’s alliances, for example China and Russia, to the detriment of the United States. Imran Khan was ousted as PM on 10 April 2022 by a Washington instigated Pakistani parliamentary no-confidence motion. He was immediately succeeded by his Washington-friendly opponent, Shehbaz Sharif.

Any leader who doesn’t dance to the tune of Washington, or rather – doesn’t follow the orders of the WEF, backed and directed by the Cult, the IT-Financial complex, will simply be removed.

Regime change may come in different shades of Color Revolutions. Presidents Putin and Xi are certainly in the Cult’s crosshairs. Endless lie-campaigns and war propaganda, may eventually convince the public at large that nothing less than a nuclear attack on Russia can bring peace to the world. War is Peace and Peace is War (1984, George Orwell).

The spirit of Edward Bernays, Sigmund Freud’s nephew, the acknowledged father of public relations and war propagandist per excellence – is alive and well.

Latin America is just being highjacked by the worldwide phenomenon of selling neoliberal Globalism as people-friendly socialism.

People wake up. Your leaders (sic) are not for you but against you. The same as is the case throughout the west. We, the People, have to fend for ourselves. Consciously and vehemently. Otherwise, we will be doomed.