75th Anniversary of Nuremberg Code

I have no doubt that the C19 shots are our modern holocaust, which will cost more human lives than WW2. The implementation of Agenda 2030 is rapidly accelerating. Many people stand on the sidelines and do nothing. They just say – “wake me up when this is over”. Their inaction contributes to the rapid, insidious progression of the globalist agenda.

— Vera Sharav, holocaust survivor and founder of Alliance for Human Research Protection