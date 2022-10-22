75th Anniversary of Nuremberg Code
by Allen Forrest / October 21st, 2022
I have no doubt that the C19 shots are our modern holocaust, which will cost more human lives than WW2. The implementation of Agenda 2030 is rapidly accelerating. Many people stand on the sidelines and do nothing. They just say – “wake me up when this is over”. Their inaction contributes to the rapid, insidious progression of the globalist agenda.
— Vera Sharav, holocaust survivor and founder of Alliance for Human Research Protection
Allen Forrest is a writer, painter, graphic artist and activist. He has created covers and illustrations for literary publications and books, is the winner of the Leslie Jacoby Honor for Art at San Jose State University's Reed Magazine for 2015, and his Bel Red landscape paintings are part of the Bellevue College Foundation's permanent art collection in Bellevue, WA. He lives in Vancouver, BC, Canada. Read other articles by Allen
, or visit Allen's website
.
This article was posted on Friday, October 21st, 2022 at 6:53pm and is filed under Cartoon, COVID-19, Lockdown.