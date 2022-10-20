This week’s News on China in 2 minutes.
• 20th CPC National Congress report
• China’s EV battery supplies to the US
• Rice growing in salty, alkaline soil
• Physical growth of rural children in a decade
A Participatory Economy Robin Hahnel
The Trial of Julian Assange: A Story of Persecution Nils Melzer
The Trillion Dollar Silencer: Why There Is So Little Anti-War Protest in the United States Joan Roelofs
Our Vision for Liberation: Engaged Palestinian Leaders & Intellectuals Speak Out Ramzy Baroud and Ilan Pappe
Abolishing State Violence: A World Beyond Bombs, Borders, and Cages Ray Acheson
Wise Practices: Exploring Indigenous Economic Justice and Self-Determination R Hamilton, J Burrows, B Mainprize, R Beaton, & JBD NIchols (Eds)
Can Global Capitalism Endure? William I. Robinson
An Enemy Such as This David Correia
America and the China Threat: From the End of History to the End of Empire Paolo Urio
World War in Syria: Global Conflict on Middle Eastern Battlefields A.B. Abrams
News on China No. 119
by Dongsheng News / October 22nd, 2022
This week’s News on China in 2 minutes.
• 20th CPC National Congress report
• China’s EV battery supplies to the US
• Rice growing in salty, alkaline soil
• Physical growth of rural children in a decade
This article was posted on Saturday, October 22nd, 2022 at 5:35am and is filed under Agriculture, Children/Youth, China, Communism/Marxism/Maoism, Video.
All content © 2007-2022 Dissident Voice and respective authors | Subscribe to the DV RSS feed | Top