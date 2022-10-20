20th CPC National Congress Report

News on China No. 119

by Dongsheng News / October 22nd, 2022

This week’s News on China in 2 minutes.

• 20th CPC National Congress report
• China’s EV battery supplies to the US
• Rice growing in salty, alkaline soil
• Physical growth of rural children in a decade

Dongsheng (Eastern Voices) is an international collective of researchers interested in Chinese politics and society. The interest in China is growing everywhere. Yet most of the available news and analysis outside China is produced by corporate media from the Global North. Dongsheng provides access to Chinese perspectives. Read other articles by Dongsheng News, or visit Dongsheng News's website.

This article was posted on Saturday, October 22nd, 2022 at 5:35am and is filed under Agriculture, Children/Youth, China, Communism/Marxism/Maoism, Video.