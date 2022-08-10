The World Series meets the World Economic Forum

The New York Mets enter foul territory

When I was growing up in Queens, NYC, I paradoxically rooted for the Yankees… but I also liked the Mets. After all, their home field — Shea Stadium — was much closer to where I lived. I can still recall sneaking on the subway and sneaking into the stadium to see the Mets (or Jets) play.

Here’s a photo of the now-defunct Shea in its glory [sic] days:

Take a look at those exposed ramps. As punk kids, we’d wait for the crowd to file in. Then we’d remove the long part from one of the NYPD’s wooden A-frame barricades, a.k.a. the “sawhorse”:

The idea was to lean the plank-like object against the outside structure of Shea. Then, one by one, we’d back up about 20 steps to get a running start. We’d literally run up the barricade and leap to grab the concrete ramp frame (check the above photo again).

Sometimes, the inside security guards would give chase — but only to a point. You see, we would jump from a down ramp to an up ramp to avoid them. This meant one small slip and you plummet between the ramps to certain death. Shea Stadium security never once risked their lives to catch agile delinquents like us.

But why am I telling you all this?

File my answer under: “Changed, how things have.”

The New York Mets recently rolled out facial recognition ticketing at their fancy new stadium, Citi Field. The venue is named after Citigroup. Click here for a sampling of their violations and scandals.

Here’s how Oscar Fernandez, the Mets VP of technology solutions, normalized the team’s move into the realm of digital IDs and the Great Reset:

“We thought this is one of many components to get fans in faster. If you have a group of five or 10 and they’re scrolling through tickets, instead of just having one button as it recognizes your face and you’re not taking your phone out of your pocket, we thought that was a great thing to have. They’re used to doing [facial recognition] in other aspects of their life, whether it’s opening your phone or going to the airport and using your face to get into the gate. It’s becoming more visible and more secure.”

Fernandez added: “We’re committed to it, we think there will be adoption over time. We have a long-term roadmap to look at things like facial payments. So you go up to the concession stand and you can securely pay with your face.”

In the National Football League, the Atlanta Falcons and Denver Broncos will also be turning your face into currency this season.

In case you haven’t yet caught on, the powers that shouldn’t be are entirely counting on your complacent compliance.

It ends when we say “no.”