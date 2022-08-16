The World Economic Forum is Getting Nervous

Online exposure/analysis works

(You can read this post below or listen above — or both!)

On August 10, I read an article on the World Economic Forum (WEF) website. It’s called “The solution to online abuse? AI plus human intelligence” and it appears without a byline.

The article begins like this:

“With 63% of the world’s population online, the internet is a mirror of society: it speaks all languages, contains every opinion, and hosts a wide range of (sometimes unsavory) individuals.”

“Hosts a wide range of (sometimes unsavory) individuals”?

Please allow me to introduce a description of the psychological concept of “projection” as explained by Psychology Today:

Projection is the process of displacing one’s feelings onto a different person, animal, or object. The term is most commonly used to describe defensive projection — attributing one’s own unacceptable urges to another.

You can click here if you wish to waste a few minutes of your life but the article sums itself up as follows:

The lag between the advent of novel abuse tactics and when AI can detect them is what allows online abuse to proliferate. Incorporating intelligence into the content moderation process allows teams to significantly reduce the time between when new online abuse methods are introduced and when AI can detect them. In this way, trust and safety teams can stop threats rising online before they reach users.

The point of this post is not to peruse the banality of the WEF’s evil. Rather, I want to point out what I found when I returned to the article’s page on August 12. It now includes a boldface/italic disclaimer at the top of the page. It reads:

Readers: Please be aware that this article has been shared on websites that routinely misrepresent content and spread misinformation. We ask you to note the following: 1) The content of this article is the opinion of the author, not the World Economic Forum.

2) Please read the piece for yourself. The Forum is committed to publishing a wide array of voices and misrepresenting content only diminishes open conversations.

This is the point of my post.

The WEF and its ilk are suddenly aware that they have overplayed their hand (as I’ve been saying for months). Countless groups and individuals are exposing them on a daily, even hourly basis. And it’s working. Type in “Klaus Schwab t-shirts” into your nearest search engine and check out the open mockery at play.

If the diligent and derisive disdain wasn’t working, the WEF never would’ve felt the need to add such a desperate disclaimer.

Please don’t stop this kind of work. And please keep sharing my posts about the Great Reset, digital/cashless society, social credit system, etc. The entire program put forward by the powers that shouldn’t be will collapse in the face of mass non-compliance.

Let’s do our part to make that happen…