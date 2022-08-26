Remember When talking About Microchips Would Get You Called a “Conspiracy Theorist”?

WEF reframes the nightmare as “augmented reality”

On August 16, 2022, the World Economic Forum (WEF) ran an article called, “Augmented tech can change the way we live, but only with the right support and vision.”

I strongly suggest you CLICK HERE and read it. It’s kinda-sorta important to learn what they have in store for you — or more likely, your children and grandchildren. Here’s how the post opens:

“Superheroes have been dominating big and small screens for a while, but there’s a subtle change happening. Many children expect to develop superpowers themselves. These expectations may sound unattainable, but we’re already making the first strides towards an ‘augmented society’.”

Spoiler alert: “Augmented society” is a fast track toward normalizing the implanting of microchips.

Obviously, I’d prefer if you read and grasped the predatory plans for yourself. But, as further motivation, here are a few excerpts:

“As scary as chip implants may sound, they form part of a natural evolution that wearables once underwent. Hearing aids or glasses no longer carry a stigma. They are accessories and are even considered a fashion item. Likewise, implants will evolve into a commodity.”

“Brain implants take us one step further and allow us to tap straight into the body’s ‘operating system’.”

“Should you implant a tracking chip in your child? There are solid, rational reasons for it, like safety.”

For those of you who are justifiably enraged/frightened right now, here’s how the WEF comforts you: “If the idea of a chip in your body makes you cringe, consider all the pharmaceuticals you take without question.”

Let’s recap…

Dystopian culture conditions us to eat unhealthy food, remain sedentary and basically ignore the natural order while corporate capitalism turns the planet into a toxic waste dump. When humans get predictably sick by the hundreds of millions, the parasite class is at the ready with promises of wonder drugs for us to “take without question.”

(Context: About 70 percent of Americans take at least one prescription drug per day and the average number of medications taken daily is four.)

Since we were apathetic enough to get sucked into this lethal vortex, we now get told how stupid we sound for fearing implanted microchips when we’re already voluntary lab rats for Big Pharma. Again, CLICK HERE and see it for yourself!

It is long overdue for all of us to protect our personal autonomy and sovereignty and start saying no.