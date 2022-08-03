Microaggressions: How Krill’s Demise Will Bring Us the Green Sky

Oh, so much in the news, in the stupendous news of the UK and EU and USA and Klanada and Ukraine. So much news about Japan wanting nukes, wanting the rising sun banner, again, lifting up with its imperial rays. So-so much about how dead the lands are becoming. First it was those cold winters and sanctioning Russian gas, but now, temperatures in Lisbon and Madrid, hitting 116 F!

The chaos is the message, and the messangers are the most corrupt, the most incapable of seeing systems of oppression — capitalism — running a scheme to drain every cent from the 90 percent of the world, and from 80 percent of the Western world. Draining coffers means polluting air-soil-water-seas and grinding earth into compacted nothingness.

If we think about it, though, it comes down to krill, first, and this creature is yet another canary in the mine shaft: “Climate Scientists Stunned to Find Atlantic Plankton 90% Gone; Marine Life, our Oxygen Imperiled!”

Yeah, air, that thing we need to live. Plankton provide oxygen. Water, sun, air, food, some simple needs and things to plan seven generations out for. These for us, the commoners, are not on the Billionaires’ agendas. And now that the Amazon rainforest is coming close to being a carbon emitter, versus a carbon sink, and now that sea grasses are being mowed down by pollution, heating waters, acidification, well, air and ocean bounties, will be going, going, gone … on the capitalism-at-any-cost chopping block.

Yet, oh, yet, we will debate the cocaine consumption of Zelensky versus Hunter Biden’s prostitution and crack habits; we’ll look at the decaying brain of Biden and the amped up super-predator brain of another aging fool, Trump. We will see the inept EU, Nato, UK, Canada, USA, watch all those at the top (sic), go on and on about nothing. Even the perverted George Soros, he gets quoted these days along with war criminal deluxe, Kissinger. They are the message, since Soros in particular, owns some of the media:

“We have a fund in Ukraine, and it turned out to be one of the best. I also want to mention that there is one person who has been very deeply involved in Ukraine and that is Biden.” (Source)

So, which image is more important to the world? The krill above, or the felons pictured in all the news, including that one just above ?

Many leftists will deny the climate crisis. Amazing fools, and tools, really. No, there will be no shift from hydrocarbons to solar and wind. That is a fact. Yes, the sea rise will be affecting billions as ports will be inundated. Ports! Think about everything that comes and goes through capitalism and general commerce — ports, cities, people.

Those temperatures in Spain and Portugal? In Seattle a few years ago, thousands died, and that was a 20-day stretch of global regional heating. Air conditioning, man, not there in Seattle. Then the electricity, where’s that in Trump-Bidenistan, in the UK and EU? So, the fears of a cold German winter are not there yet since the heat and death waves are coming NOW. Take a look at ZioLensky’s world below.

Yeah, it is fear factor Number 999. Monkeypox and Ninja Covid and Nukes to Ukraine, and war with China, and Israel looking for a new Davidistan (think Ukraine). Yes, heat wave 2022, an echo of heat wave 2015.

The heat and wet bulb temperatures in the Middle East, India, Austin, TX? Oh, those 142 degree ground temperatures in Iran. Normal, or easily weathered? Greenie weenies and Coal-mouthed Capitalists and Mike Pence Armaggedon Freaks, it’s all the same to them: the world as a chessboard, the world as a game of thrones, the world as shark tank and dog-eat-dog.

This is the holy map of the next Armaggedon fear pron:

But again, it’s the bees, man, or the krill. How many bees have you seen in California, in Oregon, in Washington? Come on, is this the Insect Apocalypse many deny? I have tomato and pepper plants that are not getting pollinated. Last year they did. This is it for the world of despotic Goldman Sachs and Black Rock and Black Stone perversions. End of pollinators.

“There are lots of tiny little things in this world that hold aloft everything that we value,” said Oliver Milman, an environmental author of a new book called The Insect Crisis: The Fall of the Tiny Empires That Run the World.

A world without insects is a world we don’t want to live in. Yet we don’t seem to pay these critters much attention — even as many of them slip toward extinction. Science is increasingly showing that insects, on the whole, are declining quickly, he said. Some populations have fallen by more than 70 percent in just a few decades. (source)

So, again, the value of nothing (hedge funds, investing in stocks and bonds, criminal hostile takeovers), all the same as that value put on missiles destroyed in their canisters by the Special Military Operation. The value of Ukraine’s armed forces and Nazi forces bombing schools, maternity wards, city blocks, markets, homes in Donbass. The value of bumbling Biden and his Killer King Oil Can.

These are horror show images above. Absolutely horrific images of dudes who need extinction NOW.

And the guy with 20 books, who has verve and knowledge, but hardly anyone listens to fellows like Peter Ward. In fact, his most recent book was written by himself, in English, and only published in Germany, translated into that language. He teaches at University of Washington-Seattle, so a 100 students at a time is not a game changer!!

Oh, darn, now almost everything Ward broaches in this interview is spot on, or at least in need of huge global discussion and mitigation planning now. I do not agree with his assessment of SARS-CoV2 masks, and the interviewer is, of course, another lite-lite liberal college teacher who yuks it up about, nonchalantly, getting more of the fringes on the left and right out off the WWW, that science needs to be science, and get all the hot spot algorithms, while the rest of us should get deplatformed or junked into cyber jail. The book in question is titled, The Flooded Earth. Imagine, US book publishers saying, “It won’t sell. No one will read it. We won’t publish it.”

Here, the show notes with subtopics and running times:

00:45 – Peter Ward website and books

03:00 – We need a little bit of CO2, but it’s easy to have too much CO2

04:20 – Rare Earth: Why Complex Life is Uncommon in the Universe (co-written with Dan Brownlee)

04:40 – Excessive heat and mortality

05:12 – Volcanic activity responsible for past CO2 spikes

05:40 – Previous mass extinctions

05:57 – Non-animal mass extinctions

07:18 – Uneven atmospheric heating

08:00 – Ocean currents and how they work

08:51 – Hydrogen Sulfide (H2S)

09:12 – Paleocene-Eocene Thermal Maximum

10:25 – Fossil fuel availability

10:50 – Under a Green Sky

11:50 – The Gulf Stream

13:22 – What lives at the bottom of the ocean?

15:13 – Shallow ocean grasses and climate

19:11 – Oxygen in the ocean has dropped 2%

20:20 – North pacific ocean increasing acidity

20:48 – Billions of sea creatures died during summer ‘21 heat wave

23:11 – 30% of houses in Seattle have air conditioning

23:50 – Positive feedback loop

25:00 – We are highly attuned to smell hydrogen sulfide

25:45 – 400 ppm of hydrogen sulfide will kill a human

28:25 – Fred Hutchinson Institute

28:50 – Warm blooded animals are more sensitive to H2S than cold blooded

29:45 – Atlantic meridional overturning circulation has slow 15-20% in the last 30-40 years

31:56 – We’ve lost 15% of the Amazon, if we lose 20% it will tip into a carbon source

34:10 – In the last 20,000 years sea level rise has gone up 450 ft

34:30 – How many of the world’s ports are built 3ft above sea level

34:52 – Wet bulb temperature + *Factual Correction – Higher wet bulb temperatures do not prevent sweating, it makes sweating less effective

36:15 – What temperature can mammals still reproduce at

40:10 – Eric Steig

41:48 – Social media algorithms encourage polarization and extremes

44:25 – 40% of students at the University of Minnesota are using some mental health aid

45:39 – A switch to renewables completely will not fix all of our issues

45:45 – The energy Americans use outside of the body is 100x the amount they eat

46:08 – 20% of Americans lost everything during COVID

48:13 – The Flooded Earth

48:41 – Northern Europe most at risk for sea level rise

49:46 – Rice is the number one food source for the largest portion of people

49:53 – Bangladesh rice crop destruction via salinization

53:31 – Sam Wasser

55:58 – Giant clams are replacing ivory

57:23 – We’ve lost 50% of animals since the late 1960s

57:55 – 5,500 mammal species and 10 million other species we share the earth with

59:07 – Save the Nautilus

1:01:25 – 25 million dollars worth of clams being shipped to China

1:01:49 – Giant clams are extinct in many places

1:03:23 – We’ve underpaid for the main income to our economies

1:03:30 – We can shift away from GDP as measure for success

1:04:49 – Male libido and the exotic trade market

1:06:25 – Pangolin scales second most trafficked item

1:12:10 – Human biases and drives

1:12:31 – We are energy blind

1:13:00 – Emergence

1:13:40 – Elephants have evolved to be tuskless because of the ivory trade

Sea level rise will happen no matter what we do. Even if we stopped all carbon dioxide emissions today, the seas would rise one meter by 2050 and three meters by 2100. This–not drought, species extinction, or excessive heat waves–will be the most catastrophic effect of global warming. And it won’t simply redraw our coastlines–agriculture, electrical and fiber optic systems, and shipping will be changed forever. As icebound regions melt, new sources of oil, gas, minerals, and arable land will be revealed, as will fierce geopolitical battles over who owns the rights to them. — Peter Ward!

Yet, trillion$ for War. Trillion$ for $urveillence. Trillion$ about to be pick-pocketed from humanity from the likes of the techno wizards and the WEF, Davos men and women, Klaus $chwab and Gate$ and Company. Truly, look at the stuff over at Silicon Icarus and Wrench in the Gears. The tsunami is flooded earth and super-heated cities. But in the meantime,

The following will make most vomit. Deemed a ‘Young World Leader.’ More like Hitler Youth. Orwellian.

My biggest concern is all the people who do not live in our city. Those we lost on the way. Those who decided that it became too much, all this technology. Those who felt obsolete and useless when robots and AI took over big parts of our jobs. Those who got upset with the political system and turned against it. They live different kind of lives outside of the city. Some have formed little self-supplying communities. Others just stayed in the empty and abandoned houses in small 19th century villages. Once in a while I get annoyed about the fact that I have no real privacy. Nowhere I can go and not be registered. I know that, somewhere, everything I do, think and dream of is recorded. I just hope that nobody will use it against me. All in all, it is a good life. Much better than the path we were on, where it became so clear that we could not continue with the same model of growth. We had all these terrible things happening: lifestyle diseases, climate change, the refugee crisis, environmental degradation, completely congested cities, water pollution, air pollution, social unrest and unemployment. We lost way too many people before we realized that we could do things differently. This blog was written ahead of the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting of the Global Future Councils. Ida Auken is a Young Global Leader and Member of the Global Future Council on Cities and Urbanization of the World Economic Forum

Now, I ran into this sort of colonized and corrupted thinking as a college teacher for four decades. Even as a sustainability coordinator, who was always against the grain of so called green building this and New Urbanism that, I got so much of that mumbo-jumbo non-reality: Smart Growth and Tiny Homes and Walkable Cities and Transportation Hubs and Community Gardens and Food Forests. All of that, without SOCIALISM. These people have not just drunk the Kool-Aid; they mix up their own concoctions of this shit. These people are drones, broken, bought and sold, and the WEF is their colonizer, master. So is 350.org, and Greta and Naomi Klein and the others in green pornography hunger games.

Now compare the insipid quote above by this co-ed with this guy’s words and his article:

LONDON — According to the Cambridge English Dictionary, an economy is “the system of trade and industry by which the wealth of a country is made and used.” For the last few centuries, this system has been dominated by the paradigm of capitalism, in which the private owners of capital, and not the state, control the trade of goods and services. The slave trade and plantation economy of the early colonial period in America were among the original manifestations of this economic paradigm, as the European propertied classes asserted their newfound power over dwindling tributary systems and the interim feudal arrangements were replaced with John Locke’s quasi-religious notions of private property, which would come to conquer Western economic theory for the next three hundred years. Today, that paradigm has exhausted the moral justifications its proponents have relied upon to maintain its supremacy and the naked truth of capitalism’s rapaciousness is laid bare, once again, as wealth inequality skyrockets while millions sink into poverty and resource wars continue to ravage entire nations across the world. Having squeezed every last drop of “value” from the earth, and with no more land to settle or markets to discover, capital’s approaching apotheosis finds it looking for a lifeline by creating a virtual copy of itself, where intellectual property supplants physical property and human biological and behavioral processes are recast as a grotesque form of human labor. Efforts are now underway to “translate” the real world into a digital counterfeit that can provide financial markets with the figures and statistics it needs to execute the contracts of the incipient human capital markets – an insidious new form of capital assembled from our genetic code and other kinds of data that will form the basis of a financialized wonderland, enforced by blockchain technology and constantly monitored and updated through the burgeoning biosecurity state. Led by the world’s most powerful hedge funds and transnational corporations, the so-called Great Reset amounts to little more than a campaign to turn humanity into datasets, which they can use to create more profits for themselves and their clients. (Raul Diego)

And, heck, all the flooded landscape, the desertification, the deforestation, all the cold homes in Germany with stacks of firewood, man. And, where is that global coordination, that working together spirit, that look at shared resources and the vast kingdom of animals that we all should be blessed with and bless ethos?

Here’s a thought experiment, about that pencil, you know the Number 2 lead pencil (not lead). It is written from a libertarian and let the human race just be super creative (sic) in inventing x, y and z tool, technology, any bit of fun consumer item. But read into the ingredients of that pencil. Check out in your minds all that embedded energy to get that Number 2 Pencil to the school house. The writer doesn’t do that, that is, look at embedded energy, but it is an interesting way to see where that simple tool comes from, resource-wise and human activity wise:

“I, Pencil: My Family Tree as told to Leonard E. Read”

Does anyone wish to challenge my earlier assertion that no single person on the face of this earth knows how to make me? Actually, millions of human beings have had a hand in my creation, no one of whom even knows more than a very few of the others. Now, you may say that I go too far in relating the picker of a coffee berry in far off Brazil and food growers elsewhere to my creation; that this is an extreme position. I shall stand by my claim. There isn’t a single person in all these millions, including the president of the pencil company, who contributes more than a tiny, infinitesimal bit of know-how. From the standpoint of know-how the only difference between the miner of graphite in Ceylon and the logger in Oregon is in the type of know-how. Neither the miner nor the logger can be dispensed with, any more than can the chemist at the factory or the worker in the oil field—paraffin being a by-product of petroleum. Here is an astounding fact: Neither the worker in the oil field nor the chemist nor the digger of graphite or clay nor any who mans or makes the ships or trains or trucks nor the one who runs the machine that does the knurling on my bit of metal nor the president of the company performs his singular task because he wants me. Each one wants me less, perhaps, than does a child in the first grade. Indeed, there are some among this vast multitude who never saw a pencil nor would they know how to use one. Their motivation is other than me. Perhaps it is something like this: Each of these millions sees that he can thus exchange his tiny know-how for the goods and services he needs or wants. I may or may not be among these items.

Fascinating, really, in a hyper-libertarian way, coming from the voice of that pencil. It starts with that tree, a cedar of straight grain that grows in Northern California and Oregon. But as you read, he’s talking about all the mined and milled steel for the saws and the ships and all the oil pumped and refined to move the material. What the lacquer is made of and the graphite is really the “lead,” and the eraser, shoot not rubber. He looks at the pencil mill built with concrete and steel and wood. All the electricty used. But he also looks at all of this in an amazed way, in awe of the processes, all the disconnected workers, mining, milling, cooking, drilling, cutting, moving the various things to bring this pencil to fruition.

And that is the entire “supply chain thing,” that is, all the goods and services that go back and forth across oceans. Sure, China and Russia are going to rule the iceless Arctic with their already developed ice cutters and infrastructure. That new sea route will cut down on container ship miles by 5,000 miles at trip! Read Pepe Escobar and others looking at that northern world next step in the melting ice.

Here, Matthew Ehret:

“‘This conjunction of Russia and China’s northern policies around the Polar Silk Road should come as no surprise to anyone who has been paying attention to the close strategic friendship between both countries since the 2015 announcement of an alliance between the Russian-led Eurasian Economic Union and Belt and Road Initiative. This northern extension of the Maritime Silk Road represents a powerful force to transform the last unexplored frontier on the Earth, converting the Arctic from a geopolitical zone of conflict towards a new paradigm of mutual cooperation and development.”

Putin gave a speech at a recent BRI forum stating’:

“the Great Eurasian Partnership and Belt and Road concepts are both rooted in the principles and values that everyone understands: the natural aspiration of nations to live in peace and harmony, benefit from free access to the latest scientific achievements and innovative development, while preserving their culture and unique spiritual identity. In other words, we are united by our strategic, long-term interests.”

“Weeks before this speech Russia unveiled a bold plan for Arctic development during the conference Arctic: Territory of Dialogue which has since grown in leaps and bounds. This bold plan ties to the “Great Eurasian Partnership”, not only extending roads, rail and new cities into the Far East, but also extending science and civilization into a terrain long thought totally inhospitable. One of the keystone projects driving this program involves the completion of the International North-South Transportation Corridor (INSTC) launched as an Indian-Iranian-Russian program in 2002 and which has been given new life in the last several years.”

+–+

More here with Escobar and Danny Haihong,

Well, here, a silly fast-paced look at plankton:

Go back to Peter Ward, and the play notes I listed and boldfaced. He is a great educator, and most of his books are easily read by anyone, except politicians and billionaires. He talks about the beautiful green, wet and dark Puget Sound of old, pre-logging days. How the great trees went all the way to the sea. Big conifers. But the world was dark, light night even midday in the summer. The first and easiest trees to cut down, transform into timber, and ship north or south or west or east were along the coastlines.

And that cutting down of those vital forests gave rise to broad-leafed plants to fill the so-called niche. Decidious, maple and red alder varieties. Broad-leafed, dumping tanin-laced and acidic decaying leaves into the Puget Sounds edges. They lose their leafs in the fall, and those leafs end up in the coastal waters, and lo and behold, high acidity prevails, which has messed with the ecosystems, including sea grasses, vital to carbon sequestration, but more importantly, the hiding places and growing places for juvenile marine species. No more sea grasses, no more big fish and invertebrates.

Again, this is not hypersonic missile science or the science of information wars and satellite hacking in UkoNaziLand. Simple biology and water chemistry, most of which is not understood by so many hundreds of millions in the greatest country on earth. Take a look at what I bold faced from the Peter Ward interview. Nothing to shake a stick about. Nothing on the Israel-UK-USA-Ukraine-Nato-EU agenda.

Nero fiddling and financing the ZioLensky while the cities burn. While the lights go out on Broadway. Reset my ass.