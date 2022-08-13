• Reducing import tariffs for 16 poorest countries
• Global leader in scientific papers
• China surpasses US in Fortune Global 500
• China’s temperatures are rising faster than the global average
Dongsheng (Eastern Voices) is an international collective of researchers interested in Chinese politics and society. The interest in China is growing everywhere. Yet most of the available news and analysis outside China is produced by corporate media from the Global North. Dongsheng provides access to Chinese perspectives. Read other articles by Dongsheng News, or visit Dongsheng News's website.