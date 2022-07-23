Underground Bunkers for Relief amid Global Heatwave

News on China No. 108

by Dongsheng News / July 23rd, 2022

This week’s News on China in 2 minutes.

• Heat wave and underground bunkers
• Nigeria’s China-financed deep-water port
• Easing bank credit for indebted developers
• “Positive dramas” and public participation

Dongsheng (Eastern Voices) is an international collective of researchers interested in Chinese politics and society. The interest in China is growing everywhere. Yet most of the available news and analysis outside China is produced by corporate media from the Global North. Dongsheng provides access to Chinese perspectives. Read other articles by Dongsheng News, or visit Dongsheng News's website.

