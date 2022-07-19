Toilet Humor?
by Allen Forrest / July 19th, 2022
As written at the Defender, “our auditors at OpenTheBooks.com, recently examined Washington’s discretionary spending.” One scatological item mentioned was:
Nearly $7 million was spent on technology to film your butt — while you’re on the toilet. The National Cancer Institute gave this grant to Sanford University, whose researchers admitted, “To fully reap the benefits of the smart toilet, users must make their peace with a camera that scans their anus.”
