Nigeria is a Testing Ground for Digital IDs and Biometric Data Collection

Unless you wake up and stand up, you’re next

Nigeria is the most populous country in Africa. It has 206 million inhabitants and at least 200 million registered cellphones. Keep that fact in mind. It becomes relevant a little later in this post. For now, I want to demonstrate what I mean with all the writing and podcasting I’ve done about the Great Reset, digital IDs, cashless societies, World Economic Forum, etc.

The continent of Africa — particularly West Africa — has long been a laboratory of sorts for the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and its pet project, Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance. Microsoft, of course, plays a big role — as does Mastercard. (Read The Real Anthony Fauci for a well-documented description of the ongoing crimes of parasites like Gates and Fauci in Africa.)

Running parallel to the medical mafia madness is the link-up with the groups like the World Economic Forum. The push to use Nigeria as a testing ground for a cashless society dependent on digital IDs began in 2007. Today, Professor Isa Ali Ibrahim Pantami — Nigeria’s Minister of Communication and Digital Economy — reports that his country’s “National Identity Management Commission” holds the biometric data of at least 83 million people.

As defined by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, biometrics are “unique physical characteristics, such as fingerprints, that can be used for automated recognition.” This can also include your contacts, a recording of your voice, a photograph of your face, medical records, DNA, personal documents, vaccine history, banking information, and much more.

Translation: Nigerians who comply are totally at the mercy of the powers that (shouldn’t) be.

Nigeria’s biometric data collection has been made possible by a national identification number (NIN). Thanks to this NIN, Nigeria expects to have a complete biometric database of its citizens by 2025.

Things have not gone well so far for the everyday Nigerian.

In April 2022, for example, more than one-third of all cell phones in Nigeria were effectively shut down. The government demanded that the 73 million impacted citizens link their SIM cards with the NIN. They refused and thus, were unable to make calls for “security reasons.” (A similar action was taken in Zambia to “prevent fraud.”)

Nigeria is at the forefront but elsewhere across Africa, this paradigm is being imposed upon an unwilling populace. They are being assured their data is safe in the “cloud” but it’s actually stored on massive server farms owned by companies like Google, Amazon, and Microsoft. What could possibly go wrong?

I could go on but it would be a lot cooler if you did some digging for yourself. If you found independent sources to learn about other steps being taken to enslave us. If you snapped to attention and committed to:

Self-education

Sharing the information you discover

Non-compliance in the name of future generations

Reminder: It all stops when enough of us say “no.”