Is Injecting Graphene Oxide into Our Bodies Safe?

There are plenty of academic studies into the toxicity of graphene oxide, including:

Zhang et al., “Unraveling Stress-Induced Toxicity Properties of Graphene Oxide and the Underlying Mechanism,” 24 August 2012: “Graphene oxide shows stress-induced toxicity properties in vivo under different pathophysiological conditions.”

Rhazouani et al., “Synthesis and Toxicity of Graphene Oxide Nanoparticles: A Literature Review of In Vitro and In Vivo Studies,” BioMed Research International Review article, 2021: “… the toxic effect of GO [graphene oxide] on living cells and organs is a limiting factor that limits its use in the medical field.”