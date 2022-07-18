Feeling the Squeeze

System Fail #14

by subMedia / July 18th, 2022

Artificial intelligence reaches a new and unexpected milestone while the human condition continues to worsen.

As supply chains are pushed to the brink, working people around the globe struggle with new realities of stagnated wages and out of control inflation. While oil corporations celebrate record profits, the people of Ecuador are fighting back with work stoppages, road blocks, and riots across the country.

Meanwhile, in Tanzania, tensions have flared as the government tries to displace many indigenous Maasai people from their ancestral homelands for yet another playground for capitalist elites.

Finally, we follow up with our coverage of Giannis Michailidis, anarchist prisoner in Greece, who has now been on hunger strike for over a month.

SubMedia is directed and produced by Frank Lopez.

