Chinese Group BYD Overtakes Elon Musk’s Tesla

News on China No. 106

by Dongsheng News / July 9th, 2022

This week’s News on China in 2 minutes.

• NATO Summit and China
• BYD surpasses Tesla in sales
• Red Building opens a school for politics and ideology
• China’s ancient poet-celebrity

Dongsheng (Eastern Voices) is an international collective of researchers interested in Chinese politics and society. The interest in China is growing everywhere. Yet most of the available news and analysis outside China is produced by corporate media from the Global North. Dongsheng provides access to Chinese perspectives. Read other articles by Dongsheng News, or visit Dongsheng News's website.

This article was posted on Saturday, July 9th, 2022 at 8:56am and is filed under China.