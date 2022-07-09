Chinese Group BYD Overtakes Elon Musk’s Tesla

This week’s News on China in 2 minutes.
• NATO Summit and China
• BYD surpasses Tesla in sales
• Red Building opens a school for politics and ideology
• China’s ancient poet-celebrity
How the Prime Minister Stole Freedom Derek Smith
The Trial of Julian Assange: A Story of Persecution Nils Melzer
N: My Encounter with Racism and the Forbidden Word in an American Classic James Henry Harris
Our Vision for Liberation: Engaged Palestinian Leaders & Intellectuals Speak Out Ramzy Baroud and Ilan Pappe
An Enemy Such as This David Correia
America and the China Threat: From the End of History to the End of Empire Paolo Urio
The Real Anthony Fauci: Bill Gates, Big Pharma, and the Global War on Democracy and Public Health Robert F. Kennedy Jr.
World War in Syria: Global Conflict on Middle Eastern Battlefields A.B. Abrams
Wild Green Oranges Bob Baldock
Stand on Guard for Whom?: A People’s History of the Canadian Military Yves Engler
News on China No. 106
by Dongsheng News / July 9th, 2022
This week’s News on China in 2 minutes.
• NATO Summit and China
• BYD surpasses Tesla in sales
• Red Building opens a school for politics and ideology
• China’s ancient poet-celebrity
This article was posted on Saturday, July 9th, 2022 at 8:56am and is filed under China.
All content © 2007-2022 Dissident Voice and respective authors | Subscribe to the DV RSS feed | Top