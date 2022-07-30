This week’s News on China in 2 minutes.
• China’s nanochips breakthrough
• Didi fined for data breaches
• Turning coal to ethanol
• Rising workplace accidents
How the Prime Minister Stole Freedom Derek Smith
The Trial of Julian Assange: A Story of Persecution Nils Melzer
Our Vision for Liberation: Engaged Palestinian Leaders & Intellectuals Speak Out Ramzy Baroud and Ilan Pappe
N: My Encounter with Racism and the Forbidden Word in an American Classic James Henry Harris
An Enemy Such as This David Correia
America and the China Threat: From the End of History to the End of Empire Paolo Urio
The Real Anthony Fauci: Bill Gates, Big Pharma, and the Global War on Democracy and Public Health Robert F. Kennedy Jr.
World War in Syria: Global Conflict on Middle Eastern Battlefields A.B. Abrams
Stand on Guard for Whom?: A People’s History of the Canadian Military Yves Engler
We Remember the Coming of the White Man Sarah Stewart and Raymond Yakeleya (Eds)
News on China No. 109
by Dongsheng News / July 30th, 2022
This week’s News on China in 2 minutes.
• China’s nanochips breakthrough
• Didi fined for data breaches
• Turning coal to ethanol
• Rising workplace accidents
This article was posted on Saturday, July 30th, 2022 at 8:01am and is filed under China, Oil, Gas, Coal, Pipelines, Science/Technology, Video.
All content © 2007-2022 Dissident Voice and respective authors | Subscribe to the DV RSS feed | Top