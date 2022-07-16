China Surpasses US in Life Expectancy

News on China No. 107

by Dongsheng News / July 16th, 2022

This week’s News on China in 2 minutes.

• Protests after Henan bank closures
• Anti-asteroid radar system
• Philippine and China-US relations
• China surpasses US in life expectancy

