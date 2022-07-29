Bill of Impeachment Against President Biden to Stop War with Russia!

117th Congress H.Res. XX

1st Session

Impeaching Joseph Robinette Biden Jr., President of the United States

For high crimes and misdemeanors

IN THE HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES

July 28, 2020

Mr./Ms. Y submitted the following resolution, which was referred to the Committee on Judiciary.

A RESOLUTION

Impeaching Joseph Robinette Biden Jr., President of the United States, for high crimes and misdemeanors.

Resolved. That Joseph Robinette Biden Jr., President of the United States, be impeached for high crimes and misdemeanors, and that the following articles of impeachment be exhibited to the Senate:

Articles of Impeachment exhibited by the House of Representatives of the United States of America, against Joseph Robinette Biden Jr., President of the United States of America, in maintenance and support of its impeachment against him for high crimes and misdemeanors.

ARTICLE I

In the conduct of the office of President of the United States, Joseph Robinette Biden Jr. in violation of his constitutional oath faithfully to execute the office of the President of the United States, and to the best of his ability, preserve, protect and defend the Constitution of the United States, and in violation of his constitutional duty, to take care that the laws be faithfully executed, has engaged in a campaign of non-neutral acts and belligerent acts and acts of war against the Russian Federation without the express authorization of the United States Congress in violation of the War Powers Clause of the United States Constitution set forth in Article 1, Section 8 thereof and in violation of Congress’s own War Powers Resolution of 1973 set forth in 50 U.S.C. Sections 1541 to 1548. In all of this Joseph Robinette Biden Jr. has acted in a manner contrary to his trust as President and subversive of constitutional government, to the great prejudice of the cause of law and justice and to the manifest injury of the people of the United States.

Wherefore Joseph Robinette Biden Jr., by such conduct, warrants impeachment and trial, and removal from office.

ARTICLE II

In the conduct of the office of President of the United States, Joseph Robinette Biden Jr. in violation of his constitutional oath faithfully to execute the office of the President of the United States, and to the best of his ability, preserve, protect and defend the Constitution of the United States, and in violation of his constitutional duty, to take care that the laws be faithfully executed, has engaged in a campaign of non-neutral acts and belligerent acts and acts of war against the Russian Federation in violation of the United States Neutrality Legislation set forth in 18 U.S.C. Section 960, which is a crime. To wit:

§960. Expedition against friendly nation. Whoever, within the United States, knowingly begins or sets on foot or provides or prepares a means for or furnishes the money for, or takes part in, any military or naval expedition or enterprise to be carried on from thence against the territory or dominion of any foreign prince or state, or of any colony, district, or people with whom the United States is at peace, shall be fined under this title or imprisoned not more than three years, or both. (June 25, 1948, ch. 645, 62 Stat. 745; Pub. L. 103–322, title XXXIII, §330016(1)(J), Sept. 13, 1994, 108 Stat. 2147 (emphasis added).

The United States Congress has not declared war against the Russian Federation and therefore constitutionally and legally the United States of America still “is at peace” with the Russian Federation. In all of this Joseph Robinette Biden Jr. has acted in a manner contrary to his trust as President and subversive of constitutional government, to the great prejudice of the cause of law and justice and to the manifest injury of the people of the United States.

Wherefore Joseph Robinette Biden Jr., by such conduct, warrants impeachment and trial, and removal from office.

ARTICLE III

In the conduct of the office of President of the United States, Joseph Robinette Biden Jr. in violation of his constitutional oath faithfully to execute the office of the President of the United States, and to the best of his ability, preserve, protect and defend the Constitution of the United States, and in violation of his constitutional duty, to take care that the laws be faithfully executed, has engaged in a campaign of non-neutral acts and belligerent acts and acts of war against the Russian Federation in violation of the 1907 Hague Convention Respecting the Rights and Duties of Neutral Powers and Persons in Case of War on Land, 36 Stat. 2310, and in violation of the 1907 Hague Convention Concerning the Rights and Duties of Neutral Powers in Naval War, 36 Stat. 2415. Both of these Hague Neutrality Conventions are treaties to which the United States of America is a contracting party and thus “the supreme Law of the Land” under Article VI of the United States Constitution. Both the Russian Federation and Ukraine are also contracting parties to these two Hague Neutrality Conventions. In all of this Joseph Robinette Biden Jr. has acted in a manner contrary to his trust as President and subversive of constitutional government, to the great prejudice of the cause of law and justice and to the manifest injury of the people of the United States.

Wherefore Joseph Robinette Biden Jr., by such conduct, warrants impeachment and trial, and removal from office.