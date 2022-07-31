Albo and Assange

Skip to content
by George Galloway / July 31st, 2022
The clock is ticking for the greatest Australian in history. If PM Albo doesn’t do something soon, Assange will be sent away never to be seen again. We can only hope the PM is working behind the scenes to do what he knows in his heart is right.
This article was posted on Sunday, July 31st, 2022 at 10:01am and is filed under Journalism, Julian Assange, Justice, Political Prisoners.
