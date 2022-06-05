The Ghosts of Jeju

by Regis Tremblay / June 5th, 2022

The award-winning Director’s Cut of The Ghosts of Jeju lays bare what Pax Americana is all about, focusing on the exceedingly cruel debasement of the democratic will of Koreans.

Regis Tremblay is an American filmmaker and podcaster living in Yalta, Crimea of the Russian Federation. Read other articles by Regis.

