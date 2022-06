Paradigm for Peace Applied to Ukraine: Proposal for a Peaceful Pathway Forward (Part 3)

Part 3A: Fears of US Political Interference and Coups (the 9/11 Coup of Allende)

Part 3B: PNAC’s American Empire. Aggressive US Drives for Power and Freedom.

Part 3C: National Endowment for “Democracy”: A Second CIA

• Read the entire essay at Countercurrents.

Kristin Christman is a guest with former UNSCOM weapons inspector Scott Ritter and UNAC coordinator Joe Lombardo on Cynthia Pooler’s program, Issues that Matter . Kristin has been independently researching US foreign policy and peace since 9/11. Her channel focuses on US-Russian relations at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCuNEw9-10lk-CwU-5vAElcg . She graduated summa cum laude from Dartmouth College with a BA in Russian, and she holds Master’s degrees in Slavic languages from Brown University and public administration from SUNY Albany. kristinchristman956@gmail.com