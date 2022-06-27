Paradigm for Peace Applied to Ukraine: Proposal for a Peaceful Pathway Forward (Part 3)
The Roots of Violence: Needs for Power and Freedom
by Kristin Christman / June 27th, 2022
Part 3A: Fears of US Political Interference and Coups (the 9/11 Coup of Allende)
Part 3B: PNAC’s American Empire. Aggressive US Drives for Power and Freedom.
Part 3C: National Endowment for “Democracy”: A Second CIA
• Read the entire essay at Countercurrents.
This article was posted on Monday, June 27th, 2022 at 9:38am and is filed under Coup, Peace, Russia, Ukraine, United States, US Political Interference.