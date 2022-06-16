Nuclear terrorist, Genocidally Racist and International Law-violating Apartheid Israel among World Leaders for Killing Kids

Apartheid Israel in its illegal, war criminal and 55-year occupation of the Occupied Palestinian Territory is among world leaders in “children killed per year per million of total territory population” with a value of 25.8 as compared to 75.7 (Honduras), 53.6 (Ituri Province, Democratic Republic of the Congo), 7.6 (the World), and 2.6 (Kashmir, India).

In censorship by killing journalists in the Occupied Palestinian Territory Apartheid Israel leads the World in terms of “average number of journalists killed per 10 million of population per year”: in Occupied Palestine, over 6.164; Syria, 4.733; Afghanistan, 2.563; Israel-Palestine, over 2.190; Somalia, 1.751; Yemen, 1.278; Iraq, 0.897; Mexico, 0.750; Colombia, 0.366; Philippines, 0.283; Pakistan, 0.152; World, 0.084; India, 0.027. On a per capita basis, the killing of journalists by Apartheid Israel in Occupied Palestine leads the World, and is 73.4 times greater than for the World as a whole. In contrast, India scores 3.1 times lower than the World.

Further, in addition to 54,000 violent deaths of children in the World each year, presently 5.3 million under-5 year old infants (100 times more) die each year world-wide, overwhelmingly in non-European countries, and overwhelmingly from deprivation and deprivation-exacerbated disease. “Under-5 infant deaths per year per million of total population” (2020 data) is as follows: pro-apartheid Australia (43.8), Apartheid Israel (59.2), Europe (62.6), China (123.8), Honduras (421.0), Occupied Palestinian Territory (537.7), India (628.2), Non-European World (789.4), and the Democratic Republic of the Congo (3,869.7) (see Gideon Polya, “Body Count. Global avoidable mortality since 1950”, Korsgaard Publishing, Germany, updated second edition, 2022).

Thou shalt not kill children. Decent people must (a) inform everyone they can, (b) condemn nuclear terrorist, racist Zionist-run, genocidally racist, serial war criminal, human rights-abusing, international law-violating, child-killing, mendacious and journalist-killing Apartheid Israel, and (c) urge and apply Boycotts, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) against Apartheid Israel and all its supporters.

