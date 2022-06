WION — While speaking at an event, Former US President George W Bush condemned the full-scale invasion by Russia as “brutal” and “unjustified.” However, he mistakenly said “invasion of Iraq.” In no time, he corrected himself: “I mean, Ukraine.”

