For kids in schools, PCBs are more common and more dangerous than guns

(while phthalates could be adding to the gender confusion)

CB is short for polychlorinated biphenyls — a group of manmade pollutants that were banned by the U.S. Congress in 1979. Despite this ban, the many PCBs that were used in the construction of school buildings from the 1930s to the 1970s are still exposing kids to a dangerous threat.

PCBs are listed as a possible carcinogen in humans and have caused cancer in other animals. They were once widely used in products ranging from TVs and refrigerators to window caulking.

In schools, PCBs in window caulking is typically activated by sunlight. This creates an invisible fog that permeates a classroom full of children all day, almost every day. U.S. school districts are required to test for asbestos and lead. There are no laws mandating any tests for PCBs.

PCB exposure is linked with negative effects on the

endocrine system

immune system

nervous system

reproductive system

It’s been associated with health effects like:

Permanently depressed IQ

Increased risk of attentional deficits

Hormonal and immune disruptions

Melanomas

Cancers of the liver, gall bladder, biliary tract, gastrointestinal cancer, and brain

After the latest school shooting, plenty of parents expressed genuine concern about their children’s safety. Keep in mind: Almost certainly, as you read this, there is not a school shooting in progress. But, as you read this, innumerable school kids are being placed in harm’s way — day after day after day — thanks to corporate indifference and the ignorance of the general population.

Speaking of ignorance…

Diisononyl phthalate (DINP) is used as a plasticizer (which means it makes products softer and more pliable). It impacts all of us but please allow me to stick with the theme of this post. DINP reaches our children before they are even born.

It’s found in products like:

Cosmetics

Perfume

Nail polish

Hair spray

Soap

Shampoo

Skin moisturizers

Detergents

Food packaging

When pregnant women use these ubiquitous products, DINP has been shown to impact babies in utero. This is associated with:

Learning, attention, and behavior problems

Lower IQ

Memory problems

Record rates of autism

Once those children are born, they can again encounter dangerous DINP at home and in schools via:

Building materials

Flooring

Wire and cable insulation

Wood finishes

Plastic plumbing pipes

Adhesives

DINP impacts the sexual development of children. For example:

Decreases sperm motility

Increases malformations of the testes and other organs

Feminizes boys in terms of their sex organ placement and size (e.g. smaller penises and testes)

Can make boys infertile when they reach adulthood

More generally, DINP and other phthalates have been shown to cause:

Fertility issues

Miscarriages

Birth defects

High blood pressure and insulin resistance (can lead to diabetes)

Testicular, kidney, and liver cancers

So, where’s the “March For Our Lives” for the victimized children?

The information stated above offers just a tiny sampling of the world we’ve enabled while distracted by fake news, celebrities, sports, video games, reality TV, porn, etc.

Suggestions:

Stop fixating on the problems (e.g. gun control, Ukraine, etc.) being marketed to you by the media

Do not EVER trust a corporation (Big Pharma, Big Tech, etc.) or any of their well-paid media shills

Recognize the two-party deception for the deadly con game it is

Rediscover the subversive pleasure of thinking for yourself.

Protect your children and all children by any means necessary

(Related listening that inspired this post)