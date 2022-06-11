Cuba and China announce new Pan-Corona vaccine | News on China No. 102

by Dongsheng News / June 11th, 2022

This week’s News on China in 2 minutes.

• New Cuban-Chinese vaccine
• Shenzhou 14 mission begins
• Elder migrant workers
• Documentary on a China-Africa factory

