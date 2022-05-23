News on China | No. 99

COVID affects economy in China; AI used in constructing hydroelectric power plant in Tibet; and China’s state-owned COMAC C919, a competitor to Boeing 737 and Airbus A320, has already received 815 orders.
by Dongsheng News / May 23rd, 2022
This article was posted on Monday, May 23rd, 2022 at 9:04am and is filed under Artificial Intelligence (AI), China, COVID-19, Economy/Economics, Tibet, Video.
