News on China | No. 98

NATO sanctions have affected trade, nonetheless, China and Russia continue to co-operate on energy, military, and space technology and dedollarization; BRI partner Argentina is invited to the next BRICS summit in June; John Lee Ka-chiu will be Hong Kong’s next chief executive; there is an online exercise boom.
