News on China | No. 100

In episode 100, News on China tells of China developing an oral dose of vaccine, prioritizing urban employment, and defending against colonialism by the pirate queen Zheng Yi Sao.
The Trial of Julian Assange: A Story of Persecution Nils Melzer
An Enemy Such as This David Correia
Our Vision for Liberation: Engaged Palestinian Leaders & Intellectuals Speak Out Ramzy Baroud and Ilan Pappe
World War in Syria: Global Conflict on Middle Eastern Battlefields A.B. Abrams
The Real Anthony Fauci: Bill Gates, Big Pharma, and the Global War on Democracy and Public Health Robert F. Kennedy Jr.
America and the China Threat: From the End of History to the End of Empire Paolo Urio
Wild Green Oranges Bob Baldock
Stand on Guard for Whom?: A People’s History of the Canadian Military Yves Engler
The Tragedy of American Science: From Truman to Trump Clifford D Conner
The Ministry for the Future Kim Stanley Robinson
by Dongsheng News / May 28th, 2022
In episode 100, News on China tells of China developing an oral dose of vaccine, prioritizing urban employment, and defending against colonialism by the pirate queen Zheng Yi Sao.
This article was posted on Saturday, May 28th, 2022 at 8:39am and is filed under China, History, Resistance, Unemployment, Vaccines, Video.
All content © 2007-2022 Dissident Voice and respective authors | Subscribe to the DV RSS feed | Top