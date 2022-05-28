News on China | No. 100

by Dongsheng News / May 28th, 2022

In episode 100, News on China tells of China developing an oral dose of vaccine, prioritizing urban employment, and defending against colonialism by the pirate queen Zheng Yi Sao.

