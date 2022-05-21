New World Health Organization/Order?

While you gossip about Hunter Biden...

As you may have heard, members of the World Health [sic] Organization (WHO) are voting on an international pandemic treaty and amendments to the International Health Regulations between May 22 and 28, 2022.

Click here to read those proposed amendments.

The good folks at Reclaim the Net flesh things out really well here.

To sum up, the pandemic treaty would supersede 194 member nations’ sovereignty in areas like:

International vaccine passports and contact tracing

Addressing “misinformation,” “disinformation,” and “too much information”

Global surveillance and data sharing

Increased WHO powers to declare health emergencies and/or “potential” emergencies and thus control what you can or cannot do in such an “emergency”

FYI: The two largest funders of the WHO are the United States and the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.

If the idea of bowing down to unelected technocrats controlling virtually every aspect of your life doesn’t send a chill down your spine, you can go back to scrolling news updates about Ukraine, leaked [sic] Supreme Court memos, and monkeypox.