More Facebook Censorship

So, I posted the above meme on my personal Facebook page with this silly caption: “Business idea: Woke yoga school called Reverse Warrior. (They’re gonna need a whole lot of flexibility to keep contorting themselves in and out of all these poses.)”

Obvious comedy, all around…right? Not in The Land of the Free™.

For my heinous transgressions, I got this notice:

My crime, you wonder?

Where exactly is the “false information”? That I’m not really gonna open a yoga school? Nah, those A.I. bots are carefully programmed to suss out unacceptable denials of reality like “Men couldn’t get pregnant anymore.”

Never mind that memes are the most popular form of modern humor, there is no room for laughter — or variance. Either you obey or you lose your privileges. Just think of how any prison runs if you need a base of comparison.

In all my many years of cynical writing, I never imagined living in such a dystopia. If the rise of this behavior across the spectrum of American social life isn’t freaking you out — if it doesn’t have you petrified for the young people of the world — it’s time you got your head out of your ass.

The world being created by the powers that shouldn’t be can still be stopped. But you will be required to take off the blinders and actually do something. This is a spiritual war. Which side are you on?