Hey Elon Musk, I want my cut of Twitter!

Reminder: No such thing as a “self-made” billionaire

I’m getting a genuine kick out of watching the so-called Left panic about the possibility of free speech ever happening on social media. But… this does not mean I support Elon Musk — a transhumanist parasite hellbent on constructing a control grid for the elites, e.g.

Tesla helps create a proliferation of electric cars which allows the powers that shouldn’t be to manage where we go, when, and how far

Twitter is a massive wellspring of data voluntarily offered up by a compliant population

Neuralink takes data collection to the whole level of data extraction and replacement

SpaceX supplies the satellites to keep all of this madness running

Fact: Support for Elon Musk is tantamount to global Stockholm Syndrome.

But that’s not the primary topic of this article. I’d rather point out how predators like Musk are never “self-made.”

I could detour into the mythology he’s created about his childhood. This despite the fact that his father, Errol Musk once said, “We had so much money at times we couldn’t even close our safe.” And then there’s the infamous emerald mine, purchased in the mid-1980s, which helped to fund his family’s lavish lifestyle of “yachts, skiing holidays, and expensive computers.”

But I’d rather focus on Musk being the latest of a long line of Robber Barons who amass obscene wealth thanks to America’s immoral hybrid system of capitalist socialism. The costs of research and development are always socialized. The profits, of course, are always privatized.

For example:

In January 2010, the U.S. Department of Energy issued a $465 million loan to Tesla Motors to produce specially designed, all-electric plug-in vehicles and to develop a manufacturing facility in Fremont, California to produce battery packs, electric motors, and other powertrain components for powering specially designed all-electric vehicles.

In September 2014, Nevada Governor Brian Sandoval signed a package of bills to provide $1.3 billion in tax breaks and other incentives for Tesla Motors, putting a bow on the deal for the electric car company to build a massive factory in the state.

A few more examples for your edification:

2014: SpaceX received $15 million from the state of Texas

2015: Tesla had sold $517 million in environmental credits to competitors per a federal mandate. Tax credits for consumers also helped them sell more cars.

2015: SolarCity receives $497.5 million in grants, in addition to tax credits.

2016: New York State put $750 million toward a SolarCity plant in Buffalo, NY.

2020: Tesla accepts “certain payroll benefits” from the federal government’s $600 billion pandemic stimulus.

2020: SpaceX signs a $653 million contract with the U.S. Air Force.

2021: SpaceX lands a $2.89 billion contract with NASA.

The way I see it, so many U.S. tax dollars went into Musk’s “self-made” success that we plebeians technically own a cut of that cesspool known as Twitter. I want my share now!

U.S. billionaires (especially Elon Musk) got 62 percent richer during the “pandemic.” More specifically, the 400 richest Americans added $4.5 trillion to their wealth — an increase of 40 percent. Let’s pull back to a bigger picture:

Over the past 40 years, the richest 1% of Americans saw their wealth increase by $21 trillion dollars. Meanwhile, U.S. households in the bottom 50% experienced a $900 billion loss in personal net worth.

Since 1978, the wages of corporate CEOs rose by 900% while U.S. workers only saw their average wages rise by 12%.

The 10 richest people in the world right now are worth more than the combined economies of the poorest 85 countries.

Reminder: There are no “self-made” billionaires. They acquire their fortunes on the backs of the non-rich and via the devastation of the ecosystem and natural resources.

As Che Guevara said more than six decades ago:

The amount of poverty and suffering required for a Rockefeller to emerge, and the amount of depravity entailed in the accumulation of a fortune of such magnitude, are left out of the picture, and it is not always possible for the popular forces to expose this clearly. — Che Guevara, Socialism and man in Cuba, March 1965 (First Published: March 12, 1965, as From Algiers, for Marcha, The Cuban Revolution Today)

Breaking news: The popular forces now have the tools to expose much of this clearly.

Suggestion: Let’s get busy doing that rather than worshipping the criminals who seek to control, impoverish, enslave, and dehumanize us. The choice, as always, is yours.