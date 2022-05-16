Henry Kissinger, the World Economic Forum and Population Control

Henry Kissinger and Klaus Schwab in Davos.

If for some inexplicable reason, you couldn’t come up with a reason to be ashamed of the U.S., I’ve got one for you: Henry Kissinger has been a widely revered thinker and statesman for six decades, and is the recipient of awards like the Nobel Peace Prize (1973); Presidential Medal of Freedom (1977); and Medal of Liberty (1986).

I may soon write a long article to document at least some of Kissinger’s heinous catalog of criminality. For now, I’d simply like to clarify his ongoing role as a Godfather of sorts to all the other miscreants that make up the top 1%.

I mean, the esteemed HK has his own damn page on the World Economic Forum (WEF) website and has been mentoring the notorious Klaus Schwab for decades. In the photo up top, Kissinger and Schwab openly plot for us to “have nothing” and “be happy.”

Kissinger’s interests have heavily influenced the parasites-in-charge (regardless of political party). As far back as 1974, he penned National Security Study Memorandum 200 on “Implications of Worldwide Population Growth For U.S. Security and Overseas Interests.” In that document, the Nobel Peace Prize Laureate muses about “technological innovations” that might reduce the globe’s human population.

Kissinger has also declared: “Depopulation should be the highest priority of foreign policy towards the Third World, because the U.S. economy will require large and increasing amounts of minerals from abroad, especially from less developed countries.”

This brings us to Bill Gates — yet another psychopath who cavorts and contrives with the murderous Henry K and his WEF cronies. Gates might see himself as up to the task of providing Kissinger with the “technological innovations” that might reduce the globe’s human population:

Click here to see and hear Gates saying these words, in case you think it’s a misquote.

I’ve told you about deadly protocols imposed on U.S. hospitals that killed about one million people. I’ve been telling you about all the vaccine adverse events that are being ignored while countless suffer and die. The sociopaths-in-charge have left a clear, easy-to-find paper trail of their intentions. What are you gonna do about all this?

P.S. I know I said I’d save all the Kissinger evidence for its own article but I can’t resist offering one example of the kind of man who is awarded a peace prize in today’s society:

With a total population of nearly 30 million, the Kurds are the largest ethnic group in the world without their own country and have often been used as geopolitical pawns. In 1975, in the midst of a border dispute between Iraq and the Shah of Iran (a U.S. ally), then-Secretary of State Henry Kissinger secretly channeled $16 million in military aid to Iraqi Kurds.

The Kurds, succumbing to the spin, believed Washington was finally supporting their right to self-determination. In reality, the United States was using the Kurdish rebels to sap the resources of the Iraqi regime and coerce them into a settlement.

That settlement came at the 1975 OPEC summit, at which time the United States promised Iraq that support for the Kurds would be immediately withdrawn. As Iraq wiped out the Kurdish rebels, Kurdish leader Mustafa Barzani sent a message to Kissinger. It read in part:

“Our movement and people are being destroyed in an unbelievable way, with silence from everyone. We feel, your excellency, that the United States has a moral and political responsibility towards our people, who have committed themselves to your country’s policy.”

One can easily imagine Kissinger getting off on being called “your excellency,” while cringing at the concept of “moral responsibility,” but he did not directly reply to Barzani. Instead, he instructed a staff member: “Promise them anything, give them what they get, and fuck them if they can’t take a joke.”

When asked to explain America’s duplicity towards the Kurds, Kissinger delivered a one-liner that effectively sums up his beliefs and U.S. foreign policy: “Covert action should not be confused with missionary work.”