Bernie and AOC = Playing the role of “anti-war”

It’s all part of the show, folks…

by Mickey Z. / May 30th, 2022

Above is a screenshot of a self-righteous Bernie Sanders tweet from April 2012.

And here’s what the anti-war [sic] icon said the other day as he voted to send $40 billion of your money to support the war efforts of Neo-Nazis and transhumanists in Ukraine:

“We should always have a debate, but the problem is that Ukraine is in the middle of a very intense war right now. I think every day counts, and I think we have to respond as strongly and vigorously as we can.”

[insert sad trombone here)

AOC, another infamous radical [sic] socialist [sic] firebrand [sic], also voted to fund the war but she didn’t even bother to issue a press release. Above is a tweet of hers from early 2020.

Reminder: The powers that shouldn’t be are relying on YOU to continue supporting the two-party deception.

Mickey Z. is the creator of a podcast called Post-Woke. You can subscribe here. He is also the founder of Helping Homeless Women - NYC, offering direct relief to women on New York City streets. Spread the word. Read other articles by Mickey.

