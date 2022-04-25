Obama: Hope, Change and Propaganda

“People are dying because of misinformation”

“Today, we occupy entirely different media realities, fed directly into our phones. You don’t even have to look up. And it’s made all of us more prone to what psychologists call confirmation bias, the tendency to select facts and opinions that reinforce our preexisting worldviews and filter out those that don’t.

“So inside our personal information bubbles, our assumptions, our blind spots, our prejudices aren’t challenged, they’re reinforced. And naturally, we’re more likely to react negatively to those consuming different facts and opinions.”

The words above may appear as standard rhetoric from yours truly on Post-Woke. In this case, however, they were penned by Barack Obama’s speechwriters (bonus points for including the word “occupy”). They were delivered by the Pope of Hope on April 21, 2022, at Stanford University — in the heart [sic] of Silicon Valley.

The bulk of that speech was designed to demonize Russia, whitewash U.S. history, and paint censorship as freedom. Feel free to read the transcript for yourself. What interested me more was the speech’s opening section. That’s where Obama offered the above excerpt and proceeded to show off his chops as a propagandist

The current state of the web, says Mr. Yes We Can, is “a constant feed of content where useful factual information and happy diversions, and cat videos, flow alongside lies, conspiracy theories, junk science, quackery, White supremacist, racist tracts, misogynist screeds.”

Do you see what he did there? Right out of the same World Economic Forum playbook Justin Trudeau used earlier this year. Conflate alleged “conspiracy theories, junk science, quackery” with “White supremacist, racist tracts, misogynist screeds.” Such a state, he continues, makes it impossible to “tell the difference between, say, a peer-reviewed article by Dr. Anthony Fauci and a miracle cure being pitched by a huckster.”

This pathetic, self-serving, and inaccurate segue allows the former president to go into full mendacity mode: “The fact that scientists developed safe, effective vaccines in record time is an unbelievable achievement. And yet despite the fact that we’ve now, essentially clinically tested the vaccine on billions of people worldwide, around 1 in 5 Americans is still willing to put themselves at risk and put their families at risk rather than get vaccinated.”

He is careful to punctuate his lies with an undeniable fact: “People are dying because of misinformation.” Of course, which deaths he is referencing and what he deems to be “misinformation” is the entire point here.

After those opening remarks, he launches into his proposed “solutions.” All of which are designed to create an even greater monopoly of information and control for the power elites (regardless of their party affiliation).

“Reject the evidence of your eyes and ears,” he concluded. Just kidding. Actually, that’s from Orwell’s 1984. I’m just seeing who’s paying attention.

In this most recent speech, Obama mentioned the U.S. Constitution twice. But right before leaving office, Barack signed Executive Order 12333 which gave the National Security Agency (NSA) even more power than it already had. Obama enabled them to share a raw stream of the communications it regularly intercepts. The “intercepting” part was nothing new. The “raw” part was.

The NSA no longer has to screen the data and/or filter out personal information that could put innocent people in danger. Instead, they could now immediately share the unedited data with agencies like the FBI, the DEA, and the Department of Homeland Security. How many people had their privacy violated, how many people have been exposed unnecessarily, and how many lives were ruined by this unconstitutional salvo?

Obama talks of data being “fed directly into our phones.” Can you imagine what will happen when they can literally monitor your bodily functions and your thoughts?

Stand up now before it’s too late…