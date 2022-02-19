The Truth About Ivermectin

Anti-Covid, anti-parasites, anti-cancer — for humans

A very recent article on The Defender began: “A peer-reviewed study published last month found the prophylactic use of ivermectin reduced COVID mortality by 90 percent among more than 223,000 study participants in a town in Southern Brazil. The study, published in the Cureus Journal of Medical Science, also found a 44 percent reduction in COVID cases among those who took the re-purposed drug.”

If you’ve trained yourself to see past corporate media fake news, none of the above will come as a surprise. Despite the widespread demonization of ivermectin, “officials” are fully aware of the drug’s usefulness against COVID.

For example, the National Institutes for Health (NIH) endorsed several studies showing ivermectin can be effective for treating COVID. The American Journal of Therapeutics published a study that found:

Meta-analyses based on 18 randomized controlled treatment trials of ivermectin in COVID-19 have found large, statistically significant reductions in mortality, time to clinical recovery, and time to viral clearance. Furthermore, results from numerous controlled prophylaxis trials report significantly reduced risks of contracting COVID-19 with the regular use of ivermectin. Finally, the many examples of ivermectin distribution campaigns leading to rapid population-wide decreases in morbidity and mortality indicate that an oral agent effective in all phases of COVID-19 has been identified.

If you’re interested in more such studies, click here, here and here. Read those links closely and then congratulate yourself for knowing more about ivermectin than any corporate media outlet or reporter. Bonus points if you already know that two scientists won the 2015 Nobel Prize for their work related to ivermectin in the treatment of HUMANS.

Upon learning all this reality, you may logically wonder: If ivermectin works, why is it always being badmouthed by the mainstream?

Possibly because, according to the FDA, the only way the COVID “vaccines” could’ve qualified for emergency use authorization was if “certain statutory criteria have been met,” e.g. “no adequate, approved, and available alternatives.”

In other words, if doctors prescribed ivermectin from the start, the jabs wouldn’t be (ostensibly) needed and thus, they don’t rake in billions for Big Pharma — and set the stage for endless boosters.

As always, follow the money and keep yer guard up.

Coda: Ivermectin — the so-called horse de-wormer — has also been found to have powerful anti-cancer properties. Click here and here and here.