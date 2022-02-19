The Right to Protest in the Stolen Indigenous Territory Called Canada

Trudeau and his Goons

Canada will always stand up for the right of peaceful protest anywhere around the world and we are pleased to see moves to deescalation and dialogue. — Justin Trudeau

So said Canada’s prime minister Trudeau about the farmer protests in India. One assumes that “anywhere” includes Canada. Nonetheless, Trudeau has rejected dialogue with the peaceful trucker convoy, and instead of deescalation he turned to his “final option,” the Emergencies Act that seemingly permits police violence against Canadians.

It is time for a renewed, nation-to-nation relationship with First Nations peoples, one that understands that the constitutionally guaranteed rights of First Nations in Canada are not an inconvenience but rather a sacred obligation. — Justin Trudeau

What does the sacred obligation of a nation-to-nation relationship with First Nations peoples look like for Trudeau? On 7 February 2020, the Unist’ot’en Solidarity Brigade reported a RCMP raid with helicopters, snipers, police dogs, and tactical teams.

The invasion was carried out by heavily armed RCMP despite the Wet’suwet’en having made it clear that they are unarmed and peaceful. The Wet’suwet’en had also made it clear through the unanimity of the hereditary chiefs that they do not want a pipeline going through their unceded territory.

Carleton University criminology professor Jeffrey Monaghan questioned police legitimacy and police violence against legitimate dissent by the Wet’suwet’en. The professor considers the RCMP unreformable and called for its dismantling.

Police violence is Canada’s method of settling differences. This is now being witnessed against truckers and their supporters.

This is how peaceful protest is handled by Trudeau’s government:

And the tweet below says it all for police (at this point shouldn’t police be called for what their actions reveal them to be?: goons) tactics as they barge on horseback through crowds of people and end up trampling a woman with a walker.

This is disturbing. Is the woman with the walker trampled by Mounted Unit horses alive? Is she in surgery? Has ⁦@SIUOntario⁩ been notified? Do you have any concerns or comment ⁦@OttawaPolice⁩ ⁦@JustinTrudeau⁩ ⁦@fordnation⁩ ⁦@JimWatsonOttawa⁩ – Why? pic.twitter.com/X251vZiIaq — Joe Warmington (@joe_warmington) February 18, 2022

The peaceful protest was turned violent by police on Trudeau’s order.

I have spent 12 days live streaming from Ottawa. I did not see one shred of violence until the police showed up. — Viva Frei (@thevivafrei) February 18, 2022

The below image is sure to immortalize Trudeau’s push for power.

Breaking : woman trampled by a Canadian Police horse just died at the hospital #Trudeau कनाडा में पुलिस के घोड़ो से कुचलकर महिला प्रदर्शनकारी की मौत #FreedomConvoyCanada pic.twitter.com/ksvbO2gzSR — Live Adalat (@LiveAdalat) February 19, 2022

The trampled upon woman, identified as Roberta Paulsen, is one of the growing list of victims of Trudeau’s Emergencies Act. Rebel News reporter Alexa Lavoie was hit three times with a club by a cop who then shot a tear gas canister at her leg from point-blank range.

This is Trudeau’s legacy: the lengths one man, backed by his party, will go to force people to surrender autonomy over their bodies and, in the case of Indigenous peoples, their land.