Popular Resistance Newsletter: Stop the War with Russia Weekend Actions!

Once again, the people of the United States are being lied into a war – this time with Russia over Ukraine. The corporate media echo chamber’s warning of an “imminent Russian invasion” is the equivalence of the “Iraq has WMD’s” lie used to justify a US invasion there in 2003.

We are in an urgent situation. To stop a war with Russia, antiwar groups from across the country are working together in a powerful way to organize actions, webinars and a national online rally this weekend.

Read the Call to Action: Stop War with Russia over Ukraine, which was convened by 12 national and international organizations, and now has been endorsed by nearly 200 groups. So far there are actions in more than 40 cities in 26 states and the list is growing. See the list of actions at the end of this email.

Over 700 people have signed the petition telling President Biden and United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres to resolve the conflict within the framework of international law through the UN Security Council. CLICK HERE TO SIGN THE PETITION.

Joe Lauria of Consortium News reported on the UN Security Council meeting early this week. The United States repeated its lies at the meeting. In response, the Russian Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia replied, “Our Western colleagues say that de-escalation is needed, but they are the first to build up tension, enhance rhetoric and escalate the situation. Talks about an imminent war are provocative per se. It might seem you call for it, want it and wait for it to come, as if you wanted your allegations to come true.”

Indeed, it is clear the United States is provoking war. As people who live in the US, we have a responsibility to show the government and the world that we do NOT support this.

The national online rally is one way you can do that no matter where you are. It will be held on Saturday, February 5 at 12:00 noon Eastern/9:00 am Pacific. Speakers from the initial signatories of the call to action include: David Swanson of World Beyond War, Col. Ann Wright of CODEPINK, Rafiki Morris of Black Alliance for Peace, Joe Lombardo of the United National Antiwar Coalition, Leela Anand of the ANSWER Coalition, Sara Flounders of the International Action Committee, Cherrill Spencer of the Women’s International League for Peace and Freedom, Susan Schnall and Gerry Condon of Veterans for Peace, Bruce Gagnon and Lisa Savage of the Global Network Against Weapons and Nuclear Power in Space, Alice Loazia of Task Force on the Americas, and Henry Lowendorf of the US Peace Council. Ben Grosscup of the People’s Music Network will perform and Margaret Flowers will moderate. Register for the online rally at Bit.ly/StopWarWithRussia.



On Sunday, February 6 at 12:00 noon Eastern, the United National Antiwar Coalition will host a webinar featuring activists from the United States, Russia and Ukraine. Speakers include Ajamu Baraka, National Organizer, Black Alliance for Peace, Larissa Shessler, Chair, Union of Political Emigrants & Political prisoners of Ukraine, Bruce Gagnon, Coordinator, Global Network Against Weapons & Nuclear Power in Space, Joe Lombardo, Coordinator, United National Antiwar Coalition (UNAC), Vladimir Kozin, Correspondent member, Russian Academy of Military Science and Leonid Ilderkin, Coordinating Council of the Union of Political Emigrants & Political Prisoners of Ukraine. Register for that event here.

In this time of crisis of US Empire, the power structure will do whatever it can get away with to try to hold onto its position as a dominant force in the world. This includes spending unprecedented amounts of money on the US military while domestic needs for basics such as healthcare, housing, education, public infrastructure and economic security are unmet. It incudes flagrant violation of international laws. As Ajamu Baraka explains in this week’s Clearing the FOG, the United States is a rogue nation wreaking havoc globally.

It is up to us to reverse the current course. That will take a popular movement opposed to war and imperialism and demanding a political and economic system that serves people and planet over profit. We are building that movement together. Show up this weekend and be a part of turning the tide to a better world.

List of actions:

Alaska

Kodiak – Saturday from 10:00 to 11:00 am. Post Office Kodiak, AK. Hosted by CODEPINK.

Arizona

Phoenix – Saturday from 12:00 to 1:00 pm. Rep. Rueben Gallego’s Office: 1601 N 7th St, #310, Phoenix, AZ 85006. Sponsored by Women’s International League for Peace and Freedom (WILPF) & Phoenix Anti War Coalition.

Tucson – Saturday from 12:00 to 1:00 pm. Davis Monthan Air Force Base entrance Golf Links and Craycroft intersection

Tucson, AZ.

California

Bay Area – Saturday at 12 noon, Rally, Grand Lake Theater, Oakland – Fund Education, Healthcare/COVID Relief not War.

Berkeley – Saturday from 2:00 to 3:00 pm. Martin Luther King Jr. Civic Center Park, MLK Jr. Way & Center St., Berkeley, CA.

Los Angeles – Saturday from 3:00 to 4:30 pm. Wilshire Federal Building, 11000 Wilshire Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90024.

Santa Cruz – Saturday from 12:00 to 2:00 pm. The Town Clock, Santa Cruz, CA.

Florida

Wildwood – Saturday from 10:00 am to 12:00 noon. No War! World Beyond War and Veterans For Peace-Central Florida Chapters. Gold Dome Building, 7375 Powell Rd, Wildwood, FL 34785. Host Contact Info: moc.liamgnull@0591yttyma

Georgia

Atlanta – Saturday at 12:3o PM at Freedom Parkway and Moreland.

Illinois

Carbondale – Saturday from 12:00 to 2:00 pm. Town Square Pavilion corner of Main and Illinois Ave, Carbondale, IL 62901. Hosted by CODEPINK.

Chicago – Saturday from 1:00 to 2:00 pm. In front of the Art Institute: 111 S. Michigan Avenue.

Louisiana

New Orleans – Saturday at 2 pm. Speak out and leaflet distribution. Broad and Canal St. Workers Voice Socialist Movement. See Facebook event page.

Maine

Portland, ME – Saturday, Feb 5 at 3:00 pm. In response to a national call for protests on February 5 against a possible US-UK-NATO war with Russia we will be holding a vigil in the Midcoast. All are invited – please bring appropriate signs that are large enough to be read by cars at a busy intersection. Our spot will be the four corners of the big intersection in Topsham that connects Main St from Brunswick and Hwy 196 near the Topsham mall. Lee Toyota is on the corner. This protest is being supported by Maine Natural Guard, Peace Action Maine, PeaceWorks, WILPF Maine and Maine Veterans for Peace.

Maryland

Baltimore – Saturday at 12 noon at North Ave. and Charles St. with an optional car caravan. Sponsored by Peoples Power Assembly, Baltimore Peace Action , Ujima Peoples Power Party, Veterans for Peace.

Massachusetts

Boston, MA – Saturday at 1:00 pm, Park Street Station, downtown Boston.

Michigan

Ann Arbor – Saturday from 12:00 to 1:00 pm. Corner of Fourth Ave. and Catherine St. Ann Arbor, MI.

Minnesota

Minneapolis – NO War with Russia! Funds for human needs, not another war! Anti-war protest: Saturday at 11:00 am Mayday Plaza, 301 Cedar Ave South West Bank, Minneapolis. Join a visible anti-war presence to say NO to another war. Neighborhood march will include a stop at the office of U.S. Senator Amy Kobuchar. For more info see: http://antiwarcommittee. org/event/no-war-with-russia- funds-for-human-needs-not- another-war/

Montana

Missoula – Saturday from 12:00 to 1:00 pm. South end of the Higgins Street Bridge, Missoula, MT.

New York

New York City – Saturday at 3:00 pm. Gather at Father Duffy Square / intersection of 7th Ave and Broadway, W. 47th St to oppose war in Ukraine.

Setauket – Saturday from 11:00 am to 12:30 pm. Corner of Rt. 25A & Bennetts Road Setauket, NY. Hosted by CODEPINK.

Woodstock, NY – Saturday at 11:00 am at the Woodstock Town Green in opposition to war in Ukraine to make our voices, banners and signs heard and seen.

North Carolina

Asheville – Saturday from 4:00 to 5:30 pm. Pack Square, Biltmore Ave, Asheville, NC.

Raleigh, NC – Saturday at 12 noon Federal Bldg 310 New Bern Ave, Raleigh, NC.

Oregon

Portland – Saturday from 12:00 to 1:00. 911 NE 11th Ave (In front of Senator Wyden’s office) Portland, OR.

Portland – Saturday starting at 11:30 am and will join the action listed above after an hour. At the Hawthorn Fred Meyers, corner of Hawthorn and Ceasar Chavez blvd, Portland Oregon.

Pennsylvania

Philadelphia – Saturday from 4 to 6 pm. Entrance to Ben Franklin Bridge Philadelphia Side. By Peace, Justice, Sustainability NOW.

Rhode Island

Providence – Saturday from 1:00 to 2:00 pm. Rhode Island State House– Mall Side Gaspee St & Francis St, Providence, RI 02903.

Tennessee

Nashville – Saturday from 2:00 to 4:00 pm. Federal Building Broadway & 8th Ave S, Nashville, TN 37203.

Texas

Dallas – Saturday from 3:00 to 4:00 pm. Grassy Knoll, 411 Elm St Dallas, TX 75202.

San Antonio – Saturday at 4:30pm at New Braunfels Gate of Fort Sam Houston to say No to NATO and US aggression towards Russia! Endorsed by the Party for Socialism and Liberation, ANSWER Coalition, About Face Veterans Against the War South Texas, National Nurses United, Workers World Party, FIRE (Fight for Migrants Everywhere), and Veterans for Peace (San Antonio).

Vermont

Manchester Center – Saturday from 12:00 pm to 2:00 pm Eastern. large roundabout near Langway. Manchester Center, VT 05255. Hosted by CODEPINK.

Washington, DC

WDC – Saturday at 2:00 pm in Lafayette Square. Abolish NATO. No war with Russia.

Washington State

Bothell – Saturday from 1:00 to 2:00 pm. Intersection of Routes 527 & 522, Bothell, WA.

Seattle – Saturday from 1:00 to 2:00 pm. MLK & Rainier Ave. S, Seattle, WA 98144.

Wisconsin

Milwaukee, WI – No War with Russia over the Ukraine Rally. Saturday, Noon-1 PM. Capitol and Teutonia, Milwaukee, WI.