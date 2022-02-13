Old World Odor Needs Cleansing by a New World Order before the Stench Kills Everyone

The imperial center of the capitalist attack on nature in pursuit of private profits that threaten ultimate public loss continues into the new year, but we’re hopefully closer to a solution of our racial (human) problem at this most crucial time. With countless systemic breakdowns and divisions among people that seem, especially in America, to invite calamity, it may be the rest of the world that offers the most hope. The present maniacal threats to Russia, or rather Putin, since individual villains always count for more than systems, could bring about a nuclear war. But Russia and Putin, while capitalist, are not nearly dumb or murderous enough to invite that, yet the brainless assault on that nation in the psycho-economic need to maintain an imperial war business continues. The growing inequalities among those who finance this idiocy are forcing the subjects of empire, including most Americans, to begin a serious effort to clean up the moral and physical sewer created by the empire of waste and war.

While imperial efforts to deal with the fact that China has become a major global marketplace force as great as America gets worse by the minute, equal efforts provoking potential warfare are presently directed at Russia with daily psychodramas being played out on alleged news reports more akin to mad doctor comic book science fantasy. A recent episode in surreal idiocy passing for reality has it that Russia is working on a film production of “false flag” action that will depict a Ukraine attack on Russia so as to allow Russia to retaliate. American state of inanity plots and conspiracies make left wing kooks and right wing pinheads look like superior fiction creators, but this is the expression of a dying world order that could take humanity with it if we don’t stop just watching the show and close it down before the theater roof collapses on all our heads.

The United States of capital has a debt of 30 trillion dollars in order to maintain its crippled infrastructure and demonic consciousness control while its confused people grow in awareness of the injustice and near total disaster they are compelled to finance. We all borrowed that money from rich people and must pay them interest so that we may continue paying rent, mortgages, credit card bills and drug, alcohol, religious and other therapy bills to enable us to continue the irrationality. More of us are not only asking why but demanding that priorities change radically so that debt is only incurred to make life better for us rather than simply afford a minority of billionaires incredibly lavish wealth while a vast majority of workers who might as well be peasants for the way they are treated sink lower in political economic stature while consciousness controllers assure that we are all equal participants in something called our democracy. This is despite zero evidence of anything but minority control over a vast population reduced to hating one another and striving for national progress in separatist ghettos that make real democracy impossible.

Today, what passes for liberal politics makes conservative politics stronger than ever in America’s lesser evil form of alleged democracy. Trump still serves as a whipping boy for the print stenographers and TV performers of corporate media but that distraction only furthers the alienation of former liberals who trend toward intellectual Nazism while labeling everyone else fascist white supremacists and far less economically privileged others fall more deeply into a pit of malevolent ignorance that has creatures like democratic party leaders treated as socialist enslavers preventing freedom by forcing people who pick up dog shit as civic duty into wearing masks to prevent a modern plague that has already killed hundreds of thousands in America. This supposedly expresses the heavy hand of murderous socialist-commies in this combat between the brain washed and the brain dead.

An alleged menace to humanity is supposedly proved by Russia massing troops on its Ukrainian border while the USA and its NATO lapdogs – even if a few are starting to nip at their master – mass weapons and troops at the Ukrainian side of that border. Lost to the befogged and uninformed is that the Ukraine borders Russia — not Indiana, Florida or California. Ukraine was once part of the USSR and was given up on the promise that it would never be part of NATO and menace Russia, and that Russia would treat that possibility the way the USA would treat the possibility of Russian troops and weapons massed on the Canadian and Mexican borders

The Un-Intelligence community that knew nothing about 911 but everything about Russian-Chinese dangerous intervention in our great market is still warning about Putin stealing elections, threatening invasions and China committing genocide while Americans willing to buy an insurance policy to protect them against being attacked by sharks while being struck by lightning need better wake up calls accompanied by respect rather than condescending contempt practiced by alleged liberals who gain supposed intellectual stature by how many times they can include” fascist white supremacist” in any sentence directed at even more powerless people.

Here is how Putin put it in a recent press conference, injecting sanity and reality into a faster growing madness conducted by American government and media screeching about a Russian menace to the Ukraine, Europe, the world, outer space, shopping, elections and collective imbecility:

We have made it clear that any further movement of NATO to the East is unacceptable. Is there anything unclear about this? Are we deploying missiles near the U.S. border? No, we are not. It is the United States that has come to our home with its missiles and is already standing at our doorstep. Is it going too far to demand that no strike systems be placed near our home? What is so unusual about this?

This was not widely shared, or understood, by America’s alleged “free” market media, but that isn’t odd given practice of information control that has been going on since the birth of “our” nation. Here’s a quote from a supposedly bright guy rarely, if ever, seen or considered by millions who’ve been taught how bright he was but without this wisdom:

Private capital tends to become concentrated in few hands, partly because technological development and the increasing division of labor encourage the formation of larger units of production at the expense of the smaller ones. The result of these developments is an oligarchy of private capital the enormous power of which cannot be effectively checked even by a democratically organized political society. This is true since the members of legislative bodies are selected by political parties, largely financed or otherwise influenced by private capitalists who, for all practical purposes, separate the electorate from the legislature. The consequence is that the representatives of the people do not in fact sufficiently protect the interests of the less privileged sections of the population. Moreover, under existing conditions, private capitalists inevitably control, directly or indirectly, the main sources of information (press, radio, education). It is thus extremely difficult, and indeed in most cases quite impossible, for citizens to come to objective conclusions and to make intelligent use of their political rights.

We are supposedly aware of his equation about energy and matter even though most of us haven’t the vaguest idea of its meaning but these insightful words about capitalism written by Albert Einstein back in 1949 have only been read by a few more folks than seeing them here for the first time. Karl Marx spoke of this reality back in the 19th century but most of us are barely aware of the great humorist Groucho and only know of Marx through teachings that come from people selling the insurance to protect us from being struck by lightning while being attacked by sharks.

We need to stop buying the alleged insurance against the impossible and demand protection against the all to real menace of warfare. We’ll need public banks, higher taxes on wealth and a higher minimum wage and lower limits on individual wealth while millions live in poverty and the nuclear menace grows. If we cant do it our selves and have to rely on China and Russia growing closer to bring an end to an American minority attempting continued rule of the world that promises total disaster, we’ll deserve the outcome, rather than help create it, as we should.