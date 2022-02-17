Not-so-breaking-news: Lockdowns are useless and dangerous

I am Jack’s complete lack of surprise…

I’ve written dozens and dozens of articles and recorded several podcasts informing readers and listeners that they have been duped for nearly two years. The lockdowns, the masks, the social distancing, the PCR test, the jabs, and more — all of them are nothing more than manipulations and deceptions. Now comes some “official” news on a related topic.

Jonas Herby is a special advisor at the Center for Political Studies in Copenhagen, Denmark. He and two other economists recently completed a meta-analysis (a survey of previous studies) for Johns Hopkins University. They were looking for possible benefits of the global COVID-19 lockdowns.

Anyone who has been paying even a modicum of attention will not be surprised to learn these “benefits” are “questionable and small.” Meanwhile, the rash and unnecessary mitigation tactics have had “devastating effects” on society. “They have contributed to reducing economic activity, raising unemployment, reducing schooling, causing political unrest, contributing to domestic violence and undermining liberal democracy,” the report found.

“While this meta-analysis concludes that lockdowns have had little to no public health effects, they have imposed enormous economic and social costs where they have been adopted,” the researchers wrote. “In consequence, lockdown policies are ill-founded and should be rejected as a pandemic policy instrument.”

As of now, these crucial findings have been ignored by media outlets like CNN, MSNBC, ABC, CBS, NBC, The New York Times, The Washington Post, The Associated Press, Reuters, USA Today, Axios, and Politico. It’s a corporate news blackout.

I wrote this more than a year ago:

At this very moment, as you read these words, the global pandemic lockdowns are exacting a terrible toll on the Third World, for example:

Famine is looming in Yemen, South Sudan, Burkina Faso, and northeastern Nigeria, with 16 other countries slightly behind in that trajectory toward catastrophe.

During the lockdowns, laborers had no income, and patients couldn’t get medicine.

Campaigns to battle malaria, polio, AIDS, and vitamin A deficiency were left in disarray. The disruption of such programs has tangible impacts, e.g. campaigns against female genital mutilation may result in two million more girls enduring genital cutting.

Reduced access to contraception may lead to 15 million unintended pregnancies while some 13 million additional girls may be forced into child marriages.

The World Bank says an additional 72 million children may be pushed into illiteracy.

About 10,000 additional children are dying each month from hunger.

According to a study published in the Nature Research Journal, by 2022, COVID-19 could result in:

An additional 9.3 million wasted and 2.6 million stunted children

2.1 million maternal anemia cases

2.1 million children born to low body mass index (BMI) women

$29.7 billion (in U.S. dollars) future productivity losses due to excess stunting and child mortality

At least 168,000 additional child-deaths

Turning away your eyes from such preventable suffering is never the moral option — regardless of who you voted for or what god you choose to worship. Also, if you’re an American taxpayer, you are not an innocent bystander. You are directly and indirectly funding much of the nightmare detailed above and thus, must play a role in challenging it.

Very few people seem to want to hear anything that challenges their acceptance of the “official” narrative (or their fetishistic desire to continue wearing a mask). Reminder: Every time you mock or ignore well-documented data on this topic, you are showing ZERO concern for the tens of millions whose lives have been devastated thanks to lies and propaganda.

If you’re going to mourn those who died from COVID-19, you must also grieve for the tens of millions more who have been callously left to suffer and die by the lethal lockdowns based on woefully and willfully flawed data. Perhaps the best way you can honor such horrific, ongoing, and unnecessary losses would be to finally start questioning everything you are being told. I strongly suggest you give it a try — ASAP.