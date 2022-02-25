News on China | No. 88

This episode looks at the historic rapprochement between China and the United States when president Richard Nixon met Chairman Mao Zedong, the growing need for lithium, technological cooperation and competition between rural and urban China, the high cost of raising a child in China, and its declining birth rate.
Dongsheng (Eastern Voices) is an international collective of researchers interested in Chinese politics and society. The interest in China is growing everywhere. Yet most of the available news and analysis outside China is produced by corporate media from the Global North. Dongsheng provides access to Chinese perspectives. Read other articles by Dongsheng News, or visit Dongsheng News's website.