News on China | No. 87

by Dongsheng News / February 18th, 2022

How a COVID outbreak in Hong Kong is being managed; a shift in Germany’s position toward China, as it classifies China as a “systemic rival”; a look at relationships in China; Red Star over China author Edgar Snow passed away 50 years ago.

Dongsheng (Eastern Voices) is an international collective of researchers interested in Chinese politics and society. The interest in China is growing everywhere. Yet most of the available news and analysis outside China is produced by corporate media from the Global North. Dongsheng provides access to Chinese perspectives. Read other articles by Dongsheng News, or visit Dongsheng News's website.

This article was posted on Friday, February 18th, 2022 at 6:43pm and is filed under China, COVID-19, Germany, Hong Kong, Video.