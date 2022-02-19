News on China | No. 87

How a COVID outbreak in Hong Kong is being managed; a shift in Germany’s position toward China, as it classifies China as a “systemic rival”; a look at relationships in China; Red Star over China author Edgar Snow passed away 50 years ago.
by Dongsheng News / February 18th, 2022
This article was posted on Friday, February 18th, 2022 at 6:43pm and is filed under China, COVID-19, Germany, Hong Kong, Video.
