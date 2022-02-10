Amnesty’s Israeli Apartheid Report & US Lies

Amnesty International’s 2022 report “Israel’s apartheid against Palestinians” that exposes and condemns Israeli apartheid has provoked false allegations of lying and anti-Semitism from the mendacious and genocidally racist Zionists and their US Alliance supporters. In actuality, denial of Israeli apartheid is a lie, and the Zionists and their supporters are manifestly mendacious, racist, and both anti-Arab anti-Semitic and anti-Jewish anti-Semitic by falsely defaming anti-racist Jewish, Arab, Palestinian and Muslim critics of Apartheid Israel.

Israeli apartheid by the numbers. 1.9 million Indigenous Palestinian Israelis (up to 50% impoverished) live as Third Class citizens under 65 Nazi-style, race-based laws in a Zionist-proclaimed Jewish State (they were permitted to vote in 1966 but were recently explicitly denied equal rights by the Israeli parliament). For 55 years the Occupied Palestinians (presently 5.2 million) have lived under violent foreign military rule, excluded from Jews-only zones, denied all the human rights set out in the 30 Articles of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, excluded from voting for the government ruling them, highly abusively confined to the blockaded and bombed Gaza Concentration Camp or West Bank ghettoes, and condemned to bare survival (GDP per capita $3,400 for Occupied Palestinians versus $46,400 for Occupier Israelis). Of 8 million Exiled Palestinians deriving from successive mass expulsions of Indigenous Palestinians (800,000 in 1948, 400,000 in 1967), all are excluded on pain of death from the land continuously inhabited by their forebears to the dawn of the Agrarian Revolution, and 7 million live utterly impoverished lives without basic civil rights in Middle East refugee camps (about 10% of the world’s refugees).

Human rights experts, activists and South African anti-apartheid heroes expose and condemn Israeli apartheid. The comprehensive and horrendous Apartheid Israeli abuses against the Indigenous Palestinians constitute apartheid as (a) detailed by the Amnesty International Report, (b) as defined by the International Convention on the Suppression and Punishment of the Crime of Apartheid, and (c) as perceived by Amnesty International, Human Rights Watch, the Israeli human rights organization B’Tselem, President Jimmy Carter, Jewish and non-Jewish heroes in the fight against South African Apartheid (notably Ronnie Kasrils and Nobel laureates Nelson Mandela and Desmond Tutu), by numerous anti-racist Jewish humanitarians (including me, and who say of Israeli crimes “Not in my name”), by numerous non-Jewish anti-racist humanitarians, and even by the very architect of South African apartheid, Dr Hendrik Verwoerd, who in 1961 declared: “Israel, like South Africa, is an apartheid state”. Anyone denying the horrendous reality of Israeli apartheid is simply lying.

Denial of Israeli apartheid is notably espoused by members of the mendacious and racist International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance (IHRA) that claims 34 member states of which all are dominantly European, 25 belong to nuclear-armed NATO, 14 were notably involved in the brutal conquest and genocide of Indigenous non-European people, and 7 were notably complicit in the WW2 Jewish Holocaust. The IHRA is anti-Arab anti-Semitic (by falsely defaming Palestinian, Arab and Muslim critics of Apartheid Israeli crimes), anti-Jewish anti-Semitic (by falsely defaming anti-racist Jewish critics of Apartheid Israeli crimes and falsely conflating Apartheid Israel with all Jews), and holocaust-denying (ignoring all WW2 holocausts other than the WW2 Jewish Holocaust (5-6 million Jews killed by violence and deprivation), namely the WW2 European Holocaust (30 million Slavs, Jews and Gypsies killed), the WW2 Bengali Holocaust (6-7 million Indians deliberately starved to death for strategic reasons by the British with Australian complicity in 1942-1945), and the WW2 Chinese Holocaust (35-40 million Chinese killed under the Japanese, 1937-1945), and ignoring 60 other genocide and holocaust atrocities).

Zionist and pro-Zionist lying about Israeli apartheid (e.g., by elected US, Australian, Canadian and UK representatives and by the Murdoch and other Western Mainstream media) is (a) repugnant racism (through race-based ignoring of human suffering), (b) anti-science (science has zero tolerance for lying), (c) bad for societal and national security (science-informed rational risk management crucial for security is sabotaged by lying), (d) bad for business (that depends on mutual honesty and trust), and (e) bad for democracy (that requires an informed electorate).

Politicians and mendacious Mainstream journalist, editor, political, academic and commentariat presstitutes who support Apartheid Israel and hence the vile crime of apartheid are utterly unfit for public life, notably in one-person-one-vote ostensible democracies like the US, Australia, Canada, the UK and the EU. Decent anti-racist folk world-wide must (a) inform everyone they can, and (b) urge and apply Boycotts, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) against Apartheid Israel and all people, politicians, parties, collectives, corporations and countries supporting this endlessly subverting, nuclear terrorist, racist Zionist-run, serial war criminal, International Law-violating, grossly human rights-abusing, child-abusing, mother-abusing, and democracy-by-genocide apartheid rogue state (for a detailed and documented account see Gideon Polya at Countercurrents, 6 February 2020).